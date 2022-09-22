ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

3-year-old Duncan boy dies, man arrested

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

DUNCAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of a Duncan, Oklahoma child.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 19, 911 dispatchers in Duncan received a call about a 3-year-old child not breathing at the Elm Terrace Apartments.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, the toddler died on Sept. 20 at OU Medical Center.

Officials say the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the little boy died due to blunt force trauma injuries.

Police arrested Ryan Towell, the mother’s boyfriend, in connection with the child’s death.

Authorities say the investigation continues as additional witnesses come forward to provide information about abuse allegations.

