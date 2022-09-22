NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO