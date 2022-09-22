ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
VIOLET, LA
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Coast Guard locates 2 overdue boaters near Slidell, La

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard located two boaters reported overdue Thursday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by New Orleans Police Department that multiple mariners aboard a skiff boat were reported overdue by a concerned family member. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and a Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to begin search and rescue operations.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two dead in Marrero shooting

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies found the wounded victims inside a car outside of a home when they arrived on scene. The victims pronounced dead at the scene.
MARRERO, LA
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Shooting Death in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Raceland that left one man dead. Investigators identified the victim as Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2022, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area...
RACELAND, LA
Picayune Item

Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD

An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

17-year-old boy found fatally shot inside Leonidas neighborhood home: NOPD

New Orleans Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy who was found inside a residence in the Leonidas neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Authorities did not identify the victim. Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of Cohn Street (map) at about 2:47 p.m. after the department...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell firefighters respond to possible diesel spill

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell firefighters are responding to a possible diesel spill on Military Road. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reported Thursday morning that the diesel spill happened on Military Road at the Gause Boulevard turn. Firefighters say the state is bringing in sand to help with...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

More cops hit the streets in New Orleans

A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

