CLT airport’s building a stunning canopy. Here’s how drivers can avoid traffic headaches.

A traffic alert for drivers picking up or dropping off passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport:

The upper-level roadway at the airport is about to close temporarily for two weeks so crews can start construction of an architecturally stunning roadway canopy that’s part of a five-year, $608 million terminal expansion.

The roadway is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and reopen at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, airport officials said Thursday.

Allow more time to drop off and pick up passengers, officials urged.

Drivers should expect to see safety fencing and signs directing them to the lower level for arrivals and departures, the airport posted on CLTAirport.com . More employees will assist drivers curbside the first week, officials said.

The 146,000-square-foot canopy project will take two years, officials said.

Crews will remove the blue canopy and replace it with the new design over the departures/ticketing roadway, according to the airport.

During the two weeks:

▪ All traffic will be directed to the arrivals/baggage claim lower level for drop-offs and pickups.

▪ All curbside airline ticket counters/check-in will close, and passengers will have to check in at their airline’s ticket counter in the lobby.

▪ Door 2 and the Center Door on the departures/ticketing upper level will stay open for emergency exits only.

▪ Door 5 on departures/ticketing will stay open as an emergency exit and to get to the departures/ticketing smoking area. The smoking area will move to the east end of departures/ticketing.

▪ The Daily North parking lot will become a temporary cellphone lot to help with the expected traffic mess, while the existing cellphone lot will close.

▪ The Express Deck shuttle bus will pick up and drop off on the arrivals/baggage claim level, in the Zone 2 bus lane.

▪ Curbside Valet check-in has moved to the first level of the hourly deck.

▪ Special assistance zones are in Zone 2 of the public vehicle lanes and include an attendant, more seating and special assistance signage.

Terminal expansion

The terminal expansion project that started in 2019 will add roughly 175,000 square feet to the terminal lobby and renovate another 191,000 square feet, Jack Christine, airport chief operating officer previously told The Charlotte Observer.

Only the west side terminal expansion will open for now, adding 90,000 square feet, Christine said.

On Thursday, officials said steel work continues on the terminal lobby expansion’s east side, which should wrap up by the end of 2023. Renovations of the departures/ticketing and arrivals/baggage claim areas began in August.

When complete in 2025, the expanded lobby will have modern ticket counters, eight original artworks, charging stations, three large security checkpoints and five pre-security concession spaces, according to the airport.

