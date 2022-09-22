Chonky bear fattens up for winter, video shows. 20,000 calories a day look ‘fabulous’

Bears are chowing down 20,000 calories a day — and one “chunky and fabulous” Colorado bear shows it.

A big bear was spotted searching for things to eat in rural Douglas County, wildlife officials said.

“This bear is sporting a fine look just in time for fall,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Sept. 20 on Twitter. “But it still has some eatin’ to do to secure those attractants.”

During this time of year, bears are in hyperphagia . It’s a time before hibernation when they need to eat 20,000 calories or more each day.

That’s enough calories to fill up on a Chipotle burrito, two McDonald’s double cheeseburgers, a dozen doughnuts, an entire pizza, a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Jimmy John’s sub.

Bears will be on the hunt for food for up to 20 hours each day, wildlife officials said. Some bears can gain more than 3 pounds each day before hibernating.

They look for and eat food “nearly nonstop,” and they’re more active during that time. Some bears have been spotted scouring barbecues , picnic tables and even people’s homes searching for food.

“Green grasses have dried up and berries haven’t quite ripened for eating yet, causing black bears to move around more in search of easy food,” California officials said in an August news release.

Officials said you can help minimize your chances of attracting a bear by following these tips :

Never feed wildlife: It brings animals in conflict with people and attracts them into homes and neighborhoods.

Store all garbage in bear-resistant containers or bear boxes.

Never leave groceries, animal feed or garbage in cars, campsites or tents.

Lock your car and close all the windows.

Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

Keep barbecues clean and stored away when they’re not in use.

Keep doors and windows locked in your home when it’s empty.

Use electric fences on gardens, fruit trees and compost piles.

Store food, drinks and toiletries in bear-resistant containers while camping.

Give wildlife space.

Brown bear attacks 9-year-old boy while hunting in Alaska, officials say

Watch wildlife officials use paintballs to free bear wedged under Colorado home

Rare white ‘spirit bear’ caught on trail camera in Michigan woods, photos show