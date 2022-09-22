Read full article on original website
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
Firefly Music Festival Reopens Following Severe Weather
DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover. In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
26038 REDWING LAND #37333~MILLSBORO
26038 Redwing Lane #37333, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Rehoboth Shores Mhp ~ Welcome to the gated community of Rehoboth Shores. You could make this really cute two bedroom, two bath home with split floorplan yours, whether you are looking for a permanent residence or a summer home. Renovated with laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. This community has a private beach, community in-ground swimming pool, boat marina and playground.
Foodie Friday: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
MILLSBORO, De.-Whether you want to sit down and stay awhile or on the go, Capriotti’s in Millsboro has you covered. Capriottis is located at 25938 Plaza Drive UNIT 5 in Millsboro. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Smith Island Cake Gets an Update
Bas Rouge’s chief dessert creator and baker Melissa Weller is serving up a European inspired take on the Maryland classic Smith Island Cake. Only one state can boast a ten layered treat as its official dessert. In Maryland, where comforts like shortbread cookies and peach dumplings abound, Smith Island cake reigns supreme. The combination of yellow cake and chocolate icing creates a perfect balance of sweet, and its notable height caters to a crowd.
‘I’m doing my thing until I can’t’
I’ve written time and time again about how our brave restaurateurs weather the vagaries of a seasonal resort. I know for some of them, it’s (in the late Matt Haley’s words), “all in a day’s work.” But coping with unpredictable weather, visitor attendance and the difficulty of finding qualified help (compounded by the recent restrictions and shutdowns) is certainly a special kind of challenge.
15 POWDER HORN LANE #12516-COLONIAL EAST Mhp
15 Powder Horn Lane #12516, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-Colonial East Mhp ~ This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan, is located in a wonderful community convenient to everything - movies, restaurants, outlets, groceries and a water park. Better yet just a few miles from our wonderful beaches! Between 2018 and 2019, it was majorly renovated to include a new A-frame roof, gutters, vinyl siding, skirting, insulation, vapor barrier, new PEX plumbing, toilets, bathroom fixtures, and electric panel box. Also replaced the water heater, the furnace and installed a 3 ton Carrier AC unit. Add to that the gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Did I mention all new windows and doors ? The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk in-closet. Beside the kitchen is a dining room, plus there is a living room and additional area that could be used as a den or office. There is also a stick-built shed that matches the house. What are you waiting for - come see this home and make it yours.
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
Harbor Freight coming to Milford
Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
People’s Place II celebrates 50 years of service
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently took part in a 50th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting event with People’s Place II Inc. in Milford. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and...
PRICE REDUCED~17662 FIELDSTONE AVE-BROOKSTONE TRACE
17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.
