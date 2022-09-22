15 Powder Horn Lane #12516, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-Colonial East Mhp ~ This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan, is located in a wonderful community convenient to everything - movies, restaurants, outlets, groceries and a water park. Better yet just a few miles from our wonderful beaches! Between 2018 and 2019, it was majorly renovated to include a new A-frame roof, gutters, vinyl siding, skirting, insulation, vapor barrier, new PEX plumbing, toilets, bathroom fixtures, and electric panel box. Also replaced the water heater, the furnace and installed a 3 ton Carrier AC unit. Add to that the gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Did I mention all new windows and doors ? The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk in-closet. Beside the kitchen is a dining room, plus there is a living room and additional area that could be used as a den or office. There is also a stick-built shed that matches the house. What are you waiting for - come see this home and make it yours.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO