OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.

OHIO COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO