LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in which multiple people were injured. Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Judson Street just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired into a crowd at the conclusion of a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found two males in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO