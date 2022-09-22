Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfornow.com
LPD Searching for Suspect in Downtown Homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Downtown Lincoln. The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. This is the second homicide in the city...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police investigating overnight shooting in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in which multiple people were injured. Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Judson Street just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired into a crowd at the conclusion of a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found two males in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.
kfornow.com
Motorcyclist dies in West Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle crash in West Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the intersection of South West 19th Street and West O Street just before 2:3o p.m. on Saturday afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
kfornow.com
NE Task Force One Members Helping With Search and Rescue In Puerto Rico
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force One, has been in Puerto Rico since early Tuesday morning, helping with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Fiona. Task Force One leader and Lincoln Fire & Rescue Captain Dan Ripley on Friday morning provided an update...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Haiby To Miss Upcoming Basketball Season Due To Injury
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 23)–Nebraska guard Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a leg injury, Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Friday, Sept. 23. A two-time All-Big Ten selection on and off the court, Haiby is the only Husker women’s basketball player in history...
kfornow.com
FOOTBALL: Pivotal 2nd Quarter Helps Millard South In Win Over North Star
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 23)–Millard South did not look like a 1-3 football team entering Friday night’s matchup with Lincoln North Star at Union Bank Stadium. The Patriots struck first and after the Gators responded in the second quarter, Millard South sprinted for 21 unanswered points to earn a 49-10 victory over North Star in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Comments / 0