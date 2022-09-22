Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes suffer first loss of season 1-0 at No. 9 MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
fredericksburg.today
Overnight delays on I-95 for bridge work near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 travelers can expect overnight delays over the next two weeks in the Fredericksburg area for bridge work as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Next week, crews will begin to lift and install bridge beams for a replacement American Legion Road overpass. This overpass is...
Pedestrian Bridge For The Equestrian Center In Upper Marlboro Will Close For Six Months
The pedestrian bridge connecting the walkway between The Equestrian Center parking area to Judges Drive near the Courthouse in Upper Marlboro will soon be closed to repair corrosion, authorities say. The bridge will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30 for repairs to support beams that is expected to take around...
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge...
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Woodbridge police responded to a tanker fire in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike this morning.
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
Metro unveils new Metrorail map with the new Silver Line stations
WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out a new Metrorail map, updating the iconic design with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Metro riders will start seeing new maps in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center,...
q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
WJLA
One person injured, road closed as van collides with tree in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — One person was injured after a van collided with a tree in Gaithersburg, Md. Saturday night, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The collision took place on Goshen Road and East Village Avenue in Gaithersburg, and officials said Goshen Road was closed for cleanup. The...
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
Route 7 near Bailey's Crossroads reopens after cars hit by bullets
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A portion of Route 7 was closed in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia Friday afternoon and police asked people to shelter in place while they investigate several cars hit by gunfire. Around 11:15 a.m., Fairfax County Police officers were sent to the Crossroads Place Shopping Center for...
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
ffxnow.com
Metro board takes key step to setting opening date of Silver Line Phase II
After years of delays, Metro has officially passed the baton over to its general manager to set an opening date for phase two of the Silver Line. At a board meeting today (Thursday), Metro’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to have General Manager Randy Clarke set the opening date of the project.
theriver953.com
Winchester plans emergency response exercise
The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
mocoshow.com
Vacuum Causes Early Sunday Morning Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 12:30am, just after midnight on Sunday morning, for smoke coming from a two story home on the 700 block of Silver Spring avenue. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the build of the fire was knocked down on the first floor by 12:50am with firefighters checking for possible extension of the fire.
Driver charged after tractor-trailer hits, kills motorcyclist
Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road in Fauquier County. Selby had the green light.
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
