ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fredericksburg.today

Overnight delays on I-95 for bridge work near Fredericksburg

Interstate 95 travelers can expect overnight delays over the next two weeks in the Fredericksburg area for bridge work as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Next week, crews will begin to lift and install bridge beams for a replacement American Legion Road overpass. This overpass is...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Gainesville, VA
City
Manassas, VA
mocoshow.com

I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Metro unveils new Metrorail map with the new Silver Line stations

WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out a new Metrorail map, updating the iconic design with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Metro riders will start seeing new maps in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center,...
WASHINGTON, DC
q101online.com

School bus involved in interstate crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Tolls#Hov#I 66 Express#Capital Beltway
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WHSV

Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Metro board takes key step to setting opening date of Silver Line Phase II

After years of delays, Metro has officially passed the baton over to its general manager to set an opening date for phase two of the Silver Line. At a board meeting today (Thursday), Metro’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to have General Manager Randy Clarke set the opening date of the project.
ASHBURN, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester plans emergency response exercise

The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
WINCHESTER, VA
mocoshow.com

Vacuum Causes Early Sunday Morning Fire; No Injuries

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 12:30am, just after midnight on Sunday morning, for smoke coming from a two story home on the 700 block of Silver Spring avenue. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the build of the fire was knocked down on the first floor by 12:50am with firefighters checking for possible extension of the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy