Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
Dozens of tenants displaced after apartment blaze in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd St. S, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving...
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
Nearly 300 Fargo Public Schools students were homeless during 2021-2022 school year
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials with Fargo Public Schools say 299 students were experiencing homelessness within the district. Fargo Public Schools Homeless Liaison Jan Anderson wrote a report on homelessness within the district, saying the number is a 20% increase from the previous year, or roughly 60 additional students. "Being homeless...
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
Library, community center’s fate to be decided on Nov. 8
Moorhead voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 8, whether to replace the badly deteriorated Moorhead Library and expand its function as a community center. The future of the proposed new “heart of the community” rests on passage of a one-half-cent local option sales tax. Approved by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021 as a project with regional impact, the community center and regional library would be built downtown in what’s now the southwest parking lot of the Moorhead Center Mall.
Third alarm fire at South Fargo apartment complex displaces dozens
(Fargo, ND) -- Several tenants in a South Fargo apartment complex have been displaced after a fire ripped through their homes Sunday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the balconies of all three floors were involved in the heavy fire at 3420 42nd Street South around 3:05 p.m.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
School board candidate for Moorhead Area Public Schools wants to "keep education about education"
(Fargo, ND) -- One candidate running for school board for Moorhead Area Public Schools says she wants schools to focus on the basics. "One thing that I am really passionate about is that we keep education about education, not other topics, and that those other topics can be for parents at home with their kids. Parents are free to teach their kids what they want to teach them, but I believe schools are the place where we learning reading, writing and arithmetic, science, math, history," said Lisa Hahn.
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
David Hamilton to retire after more than two decades at F-M Opera & Concordia College
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being part of Fargo-Moorhead Opera for three decades, 25 of them in leadership roles, General Director David Hamilton is calling it a career. He has also been teaching voice and Italian at Concordia College since the mid 1990s. Hamilton has a wide range of...
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
