(Fargo, ND) -- One candidate running for school board for Moorhead Area Public Schools says she wants schools to focus on the basics. "One thing that I am really passionate about is that we keep education about education, not other topics, and that those other topics can be for parents at home with their kids. Parents are free to teach their kids what they want to teach them, but I believe schools are the place where we learning reading, writing and arithmetic, science, math, history," said Lisa Hahn.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO