ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma

A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department#Linus Covid#General Health#Osdh#Cdc Nchs
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy