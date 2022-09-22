Read full article on original website
Related
CDC reports 54 additional COVID-19 deaths in OK
Health officials are reporting dozens of additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
OK Bureau of Narcotics: ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ making headlines is nothing new to Oklahoma
The DEA issued their warning in late August, and it stated that the multicolored pills have been found in 18 states.
Deer-related crashes expected to go up soon
Oklahoma Wildlife experts said we can expect to see more deer-related vehicle crashes while the season changes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOR
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away
Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
Woman Hurt By Falling Phone At Oklahoma State Fair Has Traumatic Brain Injury
A trip to the Oklahoma State Fair has now led to two emergency room visits for one woman. News 9 spoke Wednesday with Rebecca Gillespie after she was hit in the head by a cell phone that fell from the Street Fighter 360 ride. The injury landed her back in a hospital bed by Friday.
KOCO
Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma
A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men
Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
OK Corp. Commissioner claims utility hike is $1 billion more than promised
Oklahoma residents will start seeing added charges show up on their utility bills.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Comments / 3