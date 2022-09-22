What to know about Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington, NC on Friday

Former President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina Friday night, hoping to build support around endorsed Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Trump’s “Save America” event in Wilmington on Sept. 23, will feature several GOP guest speakers . This includes U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate. It’s an intense electoral battle against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr.

Speakers for the outdoor event also include U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, of the 7th Congressional District; Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson; Bo Hines, Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District; and Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party.

The rally comes at a time when the former president faces mounting scrutiny and investigations. Some of them include ongoing congressional investigations of his and his associates’ roles in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

More recently, this has included an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate for allegedly possessing classified federal documents that he refused to turn over after leaving office.

The latest controversy surrounding Trump is a lawsuit filed this week against him , his family business and his three children by the New York State Attorney General, who accuses Trump of fraudulent business practices and lying to lenders and insurers.

This is the second North Carolina rally Trump has held this year in support of Budd. He held a rally in the Johnston County town of Selma on April 9, before the North Carolina primary election on May 17. At the time, he also endorsed Hines and Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Cawthorn lost to Republican primary challenger Chuck Edwards. Hines won and will face Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat, in November.

Where is the Trump rally in NC?

The “Save America” rally will be outdoors at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport , an event center located at the Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

The Aero Center is at 1830 Flightline Road, south of Highway U.S. 117, which connects to Interstate 40 East. It is north of U.S. Route 74.

Limited parking at the Aero Center will open at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the venue.

ILM airport also has several parking lots available, charged hourly. Parking information is available on the airport’s website .

When is the Trump rally in NC?

Parking for the event opens at 8 a.m. and the line opens at 2 p.m.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Concessions including food and beverage will be available throughout the day, according to the venue.

How to get tickets for Trump rally

General admission tickets for the rally can be requested by filling out an online form at donaldjtrump.com/events .

Tickets are being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and a maximum of two tickets can be requested per phone number.

After submitting your request, a text message will be sent to confirm the tickets. You won’t be registered to attend until you verify the tickets by phone, according to the event website.

What can people bring? What can’t they bring?

People aren’t allowed to bring chairs into the event. The venue will have available limited seating.

Attendees can bring their own medical supplies, wheelchairs, walkers and service animals.

Attendees cannot bring umbrellas, coolers, alcoholic drinks, poles, e-cigarettes, drones, laser lights, glass, thermal or metal containers and selfie sticks.

Attendees can bring their own water.

Weapons, firearms, pepper spray and mace are prohibited.

Outside items for showing support at the rally also aren’t allowed, such as banners, signs, placards, balls, balloons, noisemakers and drums.

How to watch Trump rally online

Newsmax will livestream the rally online starting at 6 p.m. Find the channel for your provider at newsmaxtv.com/findus .

Right Side Broadcasting Network will stream the rally all day on its YouTube channel .