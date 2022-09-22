Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh recognized as charitable community partners
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Order of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh were recognized with a proclamation by Mayor Robert D. Parisi for their continued community service to West Orange. The proclamation was presented Sept. 20 by Council President Susan McCartney, who spoke about the organization’s many charitable contributions and dedication to community programming.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington opens STEAM academy
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rachel Coalition seeks volunteers for its Court Advocate Program
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, is seeking volunteers for its Court Advocate Program. This 40-hour hands-on training program educates participants to assist domestic violence victims with emotional and administrative support as they await their restraining order hearing in Essex County Family Court in Newark.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS senior named a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the academically talented high school seniors named is one senior from Columbia High School, Holden U. Reeves. The semifinalists will compete for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
Historical Society of East Orange to celebrate city’s past legacy
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Historical Society of East Orange will host a special event celebrating the city’s past legacy as one of America’s wealthiest communities, titled “A Soiree: Reclaiming Our Prominence,” on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Ambrose Ward Mansion, 132 S. Harrison St. in East Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Marching Mountaineers debut 2022 routine
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning Marching Mountaineers debuted their 2022 routine, “Postcards from New York,” during the West Orange High School game opener on Sept. 16. The Marching Mountaineers staff includes band director Lewis Kelly; associate band director Erin Lagatic; assistant band directors Michael Denburg, Christina...
essexnewsdaily.com
Revival of Kaplan Art Gallery kicks off with new exhibit
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College announced the revival of art exhibitions at its Scott A. Kaplan Art Gallery located on the second floor of the college’s library at 80-86 Oakland Ave. in Bloomfield. Following a brief period of dormancy, the revived gallery will kick off with a reception...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nonprofit showcases music of Washington’s era to today’s audience
MORRISTOWN, NJ — In honor of Constitution Day, Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, brought history to life through music with a free performance on Sept. 17. Hosted by Morristown National Historical Park, singers and instrumentalists wowed an audience gathered in the Ford Mansion of the historical park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge biographer dives into the life of Martha Graham
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — “Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern,” a biography of the seminal 20th-century dancer and choreographer, and a 14-year undertaking by Glen Ridge resident Neil Baldwin, began for Baldwin with probably the same experience as anyone else experiencing Martha Graham choreography for the first time: an epiphany.
essexnewsdaily.com
Hundreds pray before St. Pio relics during historic exhibition at Newark cathedral
NEWARK, NJ — Hundreds of people honored and prayed before five relics of St. Pio, the first priest in the Catholic Church’s history to bear stigmata wounds, during a public exhibition at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Sept. 12 and 13. The occasion marked...
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
Zuckerman resigns from South Orange governing body; Schnall rejoins board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sept. 12 meeting of the South Orange Board of Trustees proved a bittersweet one, as village leaders bade farewell to Trustee Bob Zuckerman and welcomed back Trustee Steve Schnall. This meeting was Zuckerman’s last on the board, as he and his husband have moved...
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
essexnewsdaily.com
Longtime running coach recalls his tenure at Bloomfield High School
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — One afternoon last week, Paul Williams, 85, related his experiences serving as Bloomfield High School’s running coach. He had been head coach for cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track from 1961 to 2002. Born in Jersey City, he moved with his family to Dearborn, Mich.,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Belleville Food Truck Festival returns with host of international flavors
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The annual Belleville Food Truck Festival will have a new home this fall. Unlike previous years, the free, family-friendly event will be held at the Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 10 p.m. The Belleville Food Truck Festival will be serving up everything from empanadas to egg rolls, lobster rolls to lomo sliders, Cubanos to cupcakes.
essexnewsdaily.com
State purchases land for Essex-Hudson Greenway
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In a major milestone in the long-sought effort to create a multiuse recreational trail spanning Essex and Hudson counties, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sept. 15 that the state has successfully acquired the inactive Norfolk Southern Railway Co. railway that stretches nearly 9 miles from Montclair to Jersey City, passing through Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny and Secaucus. The plan is to turn this 9-mile strip of land into a linear park.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
essexnewsdaily.com
Township of Bloomfield issues guidance to residents regarding spotted lanternfly
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — At the Sept. 19 Bloomfield Township Council meeting, Tom Purtell, Bloomfield’s forester since 2019, gave a brief presentation about the sharp increase in spotted lanternflies in town, advising residents to refer to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture for information on how to control an infestation.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys soccer team hosts Caldwell
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team hosted Caldwell on Sept. 22 at Irvington Park. The IHS Blue Knights lost a tough game, 2-1, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Karl Boucher scored for the Blue Knights. Walter Tajeda made nine saves for...
Comments / 0