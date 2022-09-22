Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.

CONCORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO