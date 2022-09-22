ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

RJ Haynes
3d ago

A $668M budget and this city is overrun with homelessness across the 7x7. There should not be sign of a homeless person with a budget this massive.

48hills.org

How independent are Breed’s commissioners? Apparently not very.

Sup. Dean Preston plans to introduce legislation this week that would bar the mayor from requiring her appointees to sign undated resignation letters, a practice that Breed’s Office admits has happened on numerous occasions. The proposal, which Preston announced on Twitter, comes in the wake of a great story...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some

The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
CONCORD, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate

Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
CONCORD, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Parents Join Statewide Coalition to Protest State-Imposed School Closings

Protesters shut down meeting of Gov. Newsom’s state-funded nonprofit agency. Parent Voices Oakland and other Oakland community groups this week joined with parents and community leaders from Inglewood in Southern California to demand an end to state-imposed school closings and decades of budget cutbacks at the annual board meeting of the state-financed nonprofit, Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT).
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Conservatives infiltrate Silicon Valley school board races

Silicon Valley’s school board races have become the focus of a local right-wing group, and experts and school officials worry the outcomes could become politically polarizing. The infiltration of far-right candidates in local school board races could have an impact on curriculum and day-to-day district governance. The Silicon Valley...
ELECTIONS
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Latino SF Cop Called Racist For Arresting Latino Drug Dealers

San Francisco cop Daniel Solorzano, who is Latino, is being accused of racism by leftist lawyers because he was only arresting Latino drug dealers in the Tenderloin district where he patrolled until recently. The rub is that only Latinos are dealing drugs there, according to law enforcement experts and community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

