Chapel Hill, NC

Report: UNC Brass Discussed Potential ‘Super Conference’

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The uncertainty in the ACC caused decision-makers at UNC to discuss a potential conference merger.

According to a report from Andrew Carter of The News & Observer , university leadership at North Carolina floated the idea of a “super conference” between the ACC and Pac-12 amidst the decision by UCLA and USC this summer to spurn the Pac-12 for the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

The News & Observer obtained text messages amongst UNC brass via a public records request, as school decisionmakers discussed the future of the Tar Heels’ athletics program.

“Should we explore a partnership with the Big 12 or Pac 12 [?]” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham texted university chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“We could have a super conference both athletically and academically,” Guskiewicz responded. “Probably would need to be called the Atlantic-Pacific Athletic Conference (APAC). Maybe that’s crazy, but if it would get us a better TV deal, it may be worth considering,” he continued.

“We need to think about what outcomes we want? What are our priorities? Do we want to maintain all teams in the ACC? Is this a new league? Do we want to have the same number of teams at each school? Should we play a national schedule or regional schedule?” Cunningham questioned.

With the future of college athletics, especially in football, in a state of transition and uncertainty, the ACC clearly refuses to stand idly by. There is no doubt that similar discussions to those happening at North Carolina are happening in athletic departments across the ACC as schools wonder what’s next.

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
