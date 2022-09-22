Read full article on original website
India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best on Friday as he led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket triumph in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. With inclement weather reducing the match to an eight-overs a side contest, Australia put a solid total of 90/5 on the board with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade smashing a 15-ball 31 and an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries respectively.
England coach Matthew Mott hails Liam Dawson effort in Pakistan defeat; Moeen Ali: We should have chased score down
England head coach Matthew Mott hailed Liam Dawson's fight in defeat to Pakistan, while skipper Moeen Ali conceded they should have chased down the hosts' score. Pakistan held on to claim a three-run win that squares the seven-match series 2-2, but only after control of the game swung like a pendulum.
Mohammad Rizwan sets the tone in Pakistan's tall chase
Pakistan got off to a decent start in the 200-run chase as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raised a half-century stand inside the PowerPlay. Rizwan set the tone with two boundaries in the opening over off David Willey while Babar peeled off two fours off Sam Curran and a boundary off Luke Wood after a sluggish start. By the time the powerplay ended, Babar had helped himself to five fours while Rizwan had scored two fours apart from the sixes as Pakistan waltzed to 59/0. When Babar reached his fifty in the 12th over, Rizwan had scored three more runs than the Pakistan captain.
England lose early wickets in chase of 170 to beat India at Lord's
Eng 35-2 The end of a very good over from Thakur and the end of the powerplay, too. England still on top in this game but some good, disciplined bowling from India has brought them a couple of wickets and they're in with a shout. Post update. The India players...
Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament
The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate's side's must beat Germany in final game before World Cup
England have been relegated from Nations League Group A3 and Germany cannot reach the finals, but there will be far more than professional pride on the line when the sides meet at Wembley on Monday, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy...
England fans fuming as Channel 4 cut away from Gareth Southgate interview after fans boo Italy loss to show GOGGLEBOX
ENGLAND fans were left fuming after watching their side suffer a dismal defeat to Italy. And it wasn't just about the result. Channel 4 cut away from their post-match interview with Gareth Southgate to instead air GOGGLEBOX. The Three Lions put in another shoddy performance as their winless run extended...
Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
Bec Allen gets hurt as Australia beat Serbia 69-54
SYDNEY (AP) — Bec Allen was instrumental in Australia’s 69-54 win over Serbia scoring 16 points on Sunday in the World Cup. But her status for the rest of the tournament is in question after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Allen was diving for a loose ball...
Ex-Pakistan cricketer levels huge allegation against Babar Azam
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal launched a scathing attack on current skipper Babar Azam, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, accusing them of favoritism within the team. Kamran Akmal, who is known for making critical comments about the present Pakistani cricketing dispensation claimed that while Babar Azam...
Legends go gaga as Rohit Sharma scripts history in Nagpur
Rohit Sharma’s indifferent form has been a cause of concern for the Team India think tank of late. But the India captain’s doubters were proved wrong on Friday as Rohit Sharma delighted not just his legion of fans but legendary Sunil Gavaskar as well. The 34-year-old star batter played a sparkling knock of 46 not out off just 20 deliveries to power the home team to a six-wicket win against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur, leveling the series at 1-1.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger
Mohamed Salah scored two goals as Egypt beat Niger 3-0 in an international friendly on Friday evening. The 30-year-old has been perceived to have a slow start to the season at club level with Liverpool but still has three goals to his name despite the team's disappointing form. Salah At...
All western Sydney grand final a match-up made in heaven for the NRL
In terms of the code’s place in Sydney’s sporting landscape, Sunday’s decider will be the most symbolic in some time
Memes flood Twitter as India equals Pakistan’s massive world record
Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. With their win over the Kangaroos, Rohit and his men leveled the three-match series at 1-1 and equaled Pakistan’s massive world record in T20Is. It was India’s 20th victory in the format in 2022, becoming just the second team after Pakistan to win as many matches in a calendar year.
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days. Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at...
