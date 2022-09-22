Pakistan got off to a decent start in the 200-run chase as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raised a half-century stand inside the PowerPlay. Rizwan set the tone with two boundaries in the opening over off David Willey while Babar peeled off two fours off Sam Curran and a boundary off Luke Wood after a sluggish start. By the time the powerplay ended, Babar had helped himself to five fours while Rizwan had scored two fours apart from the sixes as Pakistan waltzed to 59/0. When Babar reached his fifty in the 12th over, Rizwan had scored three more runs than the Pakistan captain.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO