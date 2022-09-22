ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma breaks two huge world records

India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best on Friday as he led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket triumph in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. With inclement weather reducing the match to an eight-overs a side contest, Australia put a solid total of 90/5 on the board with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade smashing a 15-ball 31 and an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries respectively.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mohammad Rizwan sets the tone in Pakistan's tall chase

Pakistan got off to a decent start in the 200-run chase as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raised a half-century stand inside the PowerPlay. Rizwan set the tone with two boundaries in the opening over off David Willey while Babar peeled off two fours off Sam Curran and a boundary off Luke Wood after a sluggish start. By the time the powerplay ended, Babar had helped himself to five fours while Rizwan had scored two fours apart from the sixes as Pakistan waltzed to 59/0. When Babar reached his fifty in the 12th over, Rizwan had scored three more runs than the Pakistan captain.
SPORTS
BBC

England lose early wickets in chase of 170 to beat India at Lord's

Eng 35-2 The end of a very good over from Thakur and the end of the powerplay, too. England still on top in this game but some good, disciplined bowling from India has brought them a couple of wickets and they're in with a shout. Post update. The India players...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Usman Qadir
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Liam Dawson
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Reece Topley
Person
Mohammad Hasnain
BBC

Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament

The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Wicket#Karachi England#Babar Rizwan
ClutchPoints

Ex-Pakistan cricketer levels huge allegation against Babar Azam

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal launched a scathing attack on current skipper Babar Azam, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, accusing them of favoritism within the team. Kamran Akmal, who is known for making critical comments about the present Pakistani cricketing dispensation claimed that while Babar Azam...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Legends go gaga as Rohit Sharma scripts history in Nagpur

Rohit Sharma’s indifferent form has been a cause of concern for the Team India think tank of late. But the India captain’s doubters were proved wrong on Friday as Rohit Sharma delighted not just his legion of fans but legendary Sunil Gavaskar as well. The 34-year-old star batter played a sparkling knock of 46 not out off just 20 deliveries to power the home team to a six-wicket win against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur, leveling the series at 1-1.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger

Mohamed Salah scored two goals as Egypt beat Niger 3-0 in an international friendly on Friday evening. The 30-year-old has been perceived to have a slow start to the season at club level with Liverpool but still has three goals to his name despite the team's disappointing form. Salah At...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Memes flood Twitter as India equals Pakistan’s massive world record

Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. With their win over the Kangaroos, Rohit and his men leveled the three-match series at 1-1 and equaled Pakistan’s massive world record in T20Is. It was India’s 20th victory in the format in 2022, becoming just the second team after Pakistan to win as many matches in a calendar year.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy