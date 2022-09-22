Newly released video shows the moment a train smashes into a police car that was parked on railroad tracks with a handcuffed woman in the backseat. The 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the Sept. 16 collision. Her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday that the impact caused her to lose teeth and left her with a broken arm, multiple fractured ribs and injuries to her head and legs. She remained hospitalized Monday, he said.

PLATTEVILLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO