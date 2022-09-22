Read full article on original website
Denise Randall
5d ago
It was wrong of t o take it in to the bar but authorities overstepped their boundaries and put the raccoon down. After 3 months of more than likely living inside how was it going to get rabies?!
Pat McGroin
5d ago
so she was taking care of it and they took it, found it wasn't sick, killed it, and charged her for taking care of it? I'm done with the internet for today.
WhoFlungPoo
5d ago
So the government killed her pet and are congratulating themselves for it?
Related
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Former Navy engineer who hid intel in a peanut butter sandwich pleads guilty
A former Navy engineer accused of trying to sell sensitive secrets about the Navy's nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign country by hiding them in a peanut butter sandwich changed his plea to guilty, federal court documents reveal. Jonathan Toebbe's wife, Diana Toebbe, also pleaded guilty after she was accused of...
Video shows train hitting Colorado police car with woman handcuffed inside
Newly released video shows the moment a train smashes into a police car that was parked on railroad tracks with a handcuffed woman in the backseat. The 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the Sept. 16 collision. Her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday that the impact caused her to lose teeth and left her with a broken arm, multiple fractured ribs and injuries to her head and legs. She remained hospitalized Monday, he said.
Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan
Victoria Moreno was charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing her nephew, 3-year-old Josiah Brown, into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier. Moreno had taken Brown from their Des Plaines, Illinois, family home and drove him to Navy Pier where she allegedly allowed him to cross a barrier near the water and then pushed him in six feet below. WMAQ's Vi Nguyen reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3-year-old dies in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into Lake Michigan by aunt, officials say
A 3-year-old boy has died after he was pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt, officials said. The child was with Victoria Moreno, 34, on Sept. 19 when she allegedly pushed him into the water in the 700 block of East Grand Street, the site of Navy Pier, a tourist attraction.
Shannon Brandt: What we know about the North Dakota man who mowed down Cayler Ellingson with SUV
GLENFIELD, N.D. — Shannon Brandt, the North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV on September 18, is described by neighbors as a "loner" with mental health conditions. The 41-year-old is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as leaving the...
Remains of Virginia teen missing since 1975 identified
Investigators say remains found in 2001 are those of 17-year-old Patricia "Choubi" Gildawie, last seen alive in 1975. WRC's Jackie Bensen reports.Sept. 27, 2022.
Three men charged with fraud in alleged $100 million New Jersey deli scheme
Three men have been arrested and charged for an alleged fraud scheme centered around a small New Jersey deli with a parent company worth an estimated $100 million on the stock market. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on why this case is now being compared to the blockbuster movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”Sept. 28, 2022.
Former Nevada deputy attorney general accused of 1972 Hawaii murder fighting extradition
77-year-old Tudor Chirila faces second-degree murder charges in connection to the 1972 cold case of Nancy Anderson, who was killed at her Honolulu apartment. The former Nevada deputy attorney general is fighting extradition to Hawaii because he claims his arrest was unconstitutional. KRNV’s Ben Margiott reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in Southern California hate attacks
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend
Authorities in Parker County, Texas responded to a shooting where they found a 12-year-old girl in a street with a gunshot wound to her head and her father shot inside a house nearby. The girl allegedly plotted with another Texas girl to kill their families and flee to Georgia. KXAS's Lili Zheng report.Sept. 25, 2022.
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life. The unanimous ruling from the seven-member board meant Michael Carneal, 39, would never...
KELOLAND TV
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Family asks for prayers after Michigan radio news anchor killed
Michigan radio news anchor Jim Matthews was killed and four others were injured after an alleged friend of the family attacked the group. The suspect tried to kill himself by overdosing after the incident. WDIV’s Mara MacDonald reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Security video shows Georgia woman making purchases the day before she was found dead in woods
Authorities in Habersham County, Georgia, say security video appears to show Deborrah Collier purchasing items at a Family Dollar the day before her body was found in nearby woods.Sept. 27, 2022.
Chicago Journal
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Comments / 71