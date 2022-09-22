ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Celebrates Mom Candy’s 77 Birthday With Sweet Tribute & Rare Photos Together

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are proving to fans that their long-awaited reconciliation is still in full effect. After being photographed together publicly for the first time in five years earlier this month, the mother/daughter duo celebrated Candy’s big 77th birthday on Wednesday (September 21). Tori took to her Instagram to share sweet photos from the special occasion, which included a rare dinner with her brother Randy Spelling!

“This was a special moment in time,” Tori wrote alongside a snap of her, her mom and Randy. “I don’t think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years. All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can’t wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!”

In a second snap shared to her social media, Tori posted a sweet pic of herself standing behind Candy with her arms wrapped around the philanthropist. “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight,” Tori captioned it. “One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short. So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday”

The heartwarming move comes after years of tension between Tori and Candy, as they became estranged following the 2006 death of Tori’s dad and Candy’ husband of over 30 years, prolific TV writer/producer Aaron Spelling. Part of the falling out had to do with Tori only being left $800,000 out of Aaron’s estimated $500 million fortune after he passed away.

In the midst of selling her LA mansion in 2009, Candy said she was not on speaking terms with her daughter, not the children Tori shares with her husband Dean McDermott. “If I had any hope that I would have a relationship with my grandchildren I would never sell this house,” she told People at the time. “I’ve fantasized for years about a wonderful playhouse on the grounds for children.”

However, the pair were already working on coming together by 2014, with Candy admitting in an interview that her relationship with Tori was “much better now.” And in 2019, Tori revealed on Watch What Happens Live that things between her and mum are “really good right now.”

