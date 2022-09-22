ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled New Yorkers Face MTA Over Dropped Mask Mandate

By Candace Pedraza
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago

Disability-rights advocate Jean Ryan spoke in favor of keeping a mask mandate on subways during an MTA board meeting in lower Manhattan, Sept. 21, 2022.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

The MTA announced on Sept. 7 that New Yorkers could now choose to wear a mask or not on public transit, lifting the requirement on subways, buses and Access-A-Ride vehicles after the mandate was ended by Gov. Kathy Hochul the same day.

New subway and bus signs and the MTA’s social media accounts encouraged but no longer insisted on masking, telling riders “You Do You” and reusing the images from earlier signs showing the proper way to wear a mask.

But immunocompromised New Yorkers say that messaging is confusing and a danger to their health.

At the MTA’s board meeting on Wednesday, several advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities spoke out against the lifting of the mask mandate on public transportation.

Joe Rappaport, the executive director of Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled, shared the story of a woman named Lisa Smid during his comments to emphasize the importance of masking for immunocompromised and disabled transit riders.

According to Rappaport, Smid lost her partner, Benjamin Schaeffer, an MTA worker exposed to the coronavirus.

“Ben would have had much to say about this, but he can’t. He’s dead,” Rappaport said, reading prepared comments from Smid, who was unable to attend the meeting.

In April, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate for airplanes and mass transit — although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend, but not enforce, their use.

Scared to Leave Home

Holding the now-defunct signs carrying the MTA’s stricter messaging about masks, members of BCID, the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, and others spoke about the direct impact that lifting the mandate will have.

“What can we do? How can people stay in their house all the time? We need it. How can we get around in public transportation all the time?” Jean Ryan, president of Disabled in Action, asked the MTA board.

Several others spoke about the impact that a lack of masking already has on their lives, with many attending the meeting remotely out of fear of spreading the virus to immunocompromised loved ones at home.

“My husband has stage-four cancer. He’s undergoing chemo at Memorial Sloan Kettering. I would love to take a private car service, but you could imagine I have mounting bills, even with insurance,” said Lisa Gesson, one of the virtual attendees and the operations manager of BCID.

But the transit agency was following in the footsteps of Hochul, who followed the guidance of  the federal CDC in stating that masks are encouraged, but no longer required, on public transit.

“I know for many it became second nature, but it’s always been a visible reminder that something is not normal here, and it was there for the right reason: it protected health,” the governor said in a news conference announcing the end of the mandate on Sept. 7.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state’s health commissioner, has also said that while the mandate has been dropped, residents should still keep an eye on case numbers to make sure they are not at risk of spreading the virus.

From a public health perspective, though, masks can continue to stabilize case numbers and specifically protect immunocompromised, disabled riders.

While “one-way masking,” or just having yourself protected while others aren’t masked, can be effective for people in enclosed spaces, CDC guidance for immunocompromised and disabled people depends on local case numbers and risk levels.

“When case numbers are high, and yes, they are still high, we need to take care of each other,” microbiologist Lucky Tran said in public comments made during the MTA’s board meeting.

Tran, also a public health communicator at Columbia University who works in medical centers attached to the university, added that mask mandates work because they not only prevent vulnerable riders from spreading the virus, but help to contain the virus in enclosed spaces like Access-A-Ride vehicles.

“What I’ve heard in my circles is that people are putting off health care because people are having trouble getting drivers to mask up and wind their windows down. It’s been a constant problem,” said Tran.

Access-A-Ride, which many disabled and immunocompromised riders use specifically to get around the city, has seen the largest ridership increase of any public transportation option, with ridership above 80% of pre-pandemic levels last week.

A ‘Light-Hearted Approach’

MTA CEO Janno Lieber addressed the concerns of disabled transit riders during the Q&A after the board meeting.

“We follow public health authorities’ guidance. So a decision about masks — it was determined when the federal government took off the mask requirement, then the state, then the governor. So, we’re not an independent public health expert, we don’t make our own decisions on that. We follow public health rules,” said Lieber.

He did express sympathy towards “vulnerable” riders who may not “appreciate” the agency’s new signage about masking, but said the point was to reduce confusion about what was required and what was not on subways and buses, where masking levels had declined dramatically even before the mandate was lifted.

Lieber acknowledged that the “You Do You” messaging had been problematic for some riders.

“When the masking requirement was removed, our goal was really to minimize conflict,” he said. “Because conflict about masking has been a feature of mass transit in New York for a little while now.

“And we wanted to minimize it, that was why we pursued that light-hearted approach,” he added, “I’m very respectful of those who didn’t appreciate it … it’s appearing a lot less.”

THE CITY

As City Plots Greenway in Queens, Neighbors and Transit Advocates Wait for Trains

Last month, more than a dozen elected officials pressed the city and state to revive a long-dormant stretch of rail line in Queens as a subway extension.Last week, some of those same officials stood alongside Mayor Eric Adams as he unveiled plans to put $35 million into design and construction of the first phase of QueensWay Metropolitan Hub, a High Line-like greenspace on that same stretch of tracks between Ozone Park...
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

