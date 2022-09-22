ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcfJ7_0i6DiaWd00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Midwest is best, at least when it comes to the best farmers markets in the country.

The Overland Park Farmers Market just won a national popularity contest and was named the Best Farmers Market in 2022 .

American Farmland Trust hosted the competition. The organization asked followers to vote for their favorite farmers markets across the country. Overland Park’s topped the list with more than 12,000 votes.

Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop

The title comes with a $10,000 prize for the market, along with a bunch of bragging rights. The money must be used toward marketing, communications and other options that will help even more people in the community realize what the farmers market has to offer.

Columbia, Missouri’s Farmers Market came in second in the competition with more than 10,000 votes. Farmers markets in Nampa, Idaho; West Winsor, New Jersey; and Monroe, Connecticut rounded out the competition’s Top 5.

The American Farmland Trust works to raise awareness about conservation practices and the techniques necessary for America to continue to grow the amount of food it produces.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
CJ Coombs

The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House

Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 News Now

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland Park, KS
Business
Overland Park, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
State
New Jersey State
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Idaho State
City
Columbia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
State
Connecticut State
Overland Park, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#The Best Farmers Market#West Winsor#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
fox4kc.com

What to know for leaf, brush drop-off sites, collection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As residents prepare for the new season, fall cleaning is coming to Kansas City neighborhoods over the next few weeks. The annual leaf and brush collection will begin in the Nothern part of the city on Nov. 14. Each area of the city will have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
HOLDEN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy