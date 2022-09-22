ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: Son arrested for killing mom in Raleigh shooting, police say. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association's (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a "possible gas leak." The area is just south of Interstate 40.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Toyota announces $1 million investment in Triad education programs

LIBERTY, N.C. — In an effort to enhance workforce readiness, Toyota announced a $1 million investment to expand education opportunities for students in the North Carolina Triad. The community investment to support workforce development was announced Saturday during the Liberty Fall Festival. The funding aims to increase student access...
LIBERTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Reopening of Hillsborough's Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October

Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

