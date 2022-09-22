Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Photos: Farm Aid brings Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton to Raleigh, NC
The 2022 event brought a sold-out crowd to hear a who’s who of rock and Americana and to support farmers.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
cbs17
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: Son arrested for killing mom in Raleigh shooting, police say. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of...
cbs17
Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
Swift Creek Elementary celebrates 90 years with final party before it’s torn down
The Wake County school will host an anniversary celebration Saturday. Next year, it will be torn down to make way for a new campus.
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-40. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 40 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
cbs17
Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
cbs17
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
WXII 12
Toyota announces $1 million investment in Triad education programs
LIBERTY, N.C. — In an effort to enhance workforce readiness, Toyota announced a $1 million investment to expand education opportunities for students in the North Carolina Triad. The community investment to support workforce development was announced Saturday during the Liberty Fall Festival. The funding aims to increase student access...
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
chapelboro.com
Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October
Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
