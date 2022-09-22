Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement
Naomi Judd's autopsy report released by the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed statements that the late country music star's family members had previously made regarding the circumstances of her death at the age of 76 on April 30. Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an...
Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour
Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.
Wynonna Judd Thinks Ahead to Touring Without Naomi: ‘I’m Gonna Be Angry Because She’s Not There’
In her first televised interview since Naomi Judd's death in late April, Wynonna Judd contemplates the fast-approaching eventuality of getting on stage for The Judds' final tour without her mom. "As I walk out on stage that first night, I'll probably say something like, 'It's not supposed to be like...
In Her First Interview Since Naomi's Death, Wynonna Judd Says She Still Feels Her Mother "Nudging" Her
In her first interview since the death of her mother, Wynonna Judd opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about learning to live life without her. In a preview of the interview (below), Wynonna reflects on the day Naomi died. "I got the call, and I went over, and I saw...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Rachel Recchia Reveals What Aven Jones Said to Her at ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’
As Bachelor Nation still reels from the Tuesday, September 20, season finale, one key question remains — will Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones date following her split from Tino Franco? “Right now, we are going to see where things go,” the 26-year-old flight instructor said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. […]
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
