ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary

By Steph Machado, Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWgtD_0i6Dga1Z00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brett Smiley won last week’s Democratic primary for mayor of Providence by taking a majority of precincts across the city, running especially strong on the East Side and the north end.

Smiley is now on track to be sworn in as mayor in January, because he faces no challengers in the general election.

A Target 12 analysis of Board of Elections data shows Smiley won 46 of the city’s 82 voting precincts, while second-place finisher Gonzalo Cuervo won 32 precincts. Third-place finisher Nirva LaFortune won four precincts, all in the City Council ward she represents.

Smiley took nearly every precinct on the East Side, other than the four won by LaFortune, and every precinct in the north end of the city. Cuervo had strong support in South Providence, Federal Hill and the West End. He lost by roughly 1,100 votes, with 37% of the vote to Smiley’s 42%.

“Cuervo’s support was more concentrated, there’s no question,” said 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming. “He carried no precincts on the East Side or in the north end.”

Fleming noted that in addition to winning in higher-turnout areas, Smiley managed to pick up a few precincts on the south and west sides of the city, cutting into Cuervo’s base.

“It looks like Smiley had broad support throughout the whole city, in all different sections,” Fleming said. “That was key to his victory.”

LaFortune won nearly 22% of the vote. "She couldn't expand her base of support beyond her home ward," Fleming said. "She ran well in certain areas, but not enough to finish first."

McKee wins primary, but Gorbea takes Providence

In the governor's race, incumbent Dan McKee won the primary, taking 33% of the vote statewide. But in Providence he came in second place, as Nellie Gorbea won 33% of the city vote compared to McKee's 28%. Helena Foulkes came in third in Providence, with 24% of the city vote, despite placing second statewide.

The Target 12 analysis shows Foulkes and Gorbea split the East Side vote, a high-turnout area of the city. McKee won the north end of the city and many of the precincts in Wards 7, 8 and 10, but didn't win any precincts on the East Side.

Foulkes won just two precincts outside of the East Side.

"Her campaign didn't get momentum until the very end," Fleming said. "A lot of mail ballots were cast before that."

He said Gorbea has long had a base of support in Providence, helping her win the capital city.

"But she wasn't able to go into the other communities," Fleming said. "Her momentum was sort of stagnant since the last Channel 12 debate."

He noted that it will be key for McKee to not only win Providence in the general election, but generate a high turnout in the Democratic stronghold if he wants to offset potential support for Republican Ashley Kalus in other communities.

"The big thing to keep in mind is there's no mayor's race to draw the voters out," Fleming said, adding that McKee's team is "going to have to get out the vote."

Steph Machado ( smachado@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fundraiser at T.F. Green benefits National MS Society

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over 300 people participated in the 2022 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Jet Pull at T.F Green International Airport Saturday.  Over 20 teams competed in the fundraiser, with the goal of pulling an aircraft, which weighs about 72 tons, down the runway.  “Pulling that plane is not as easy as it may look. It gets […]
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Fleming
Person
Nellie Gorbea
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Democratic Primary#City Council#Republican Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#Map#Board Of Elections
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Uprise RI

PUC approves record electric rate increases

After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate increases in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting of the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities on Friday descended into chaos even before it took up the vote on proposed huge rate increases, which the panel later approved after Warwick police cleared the room. District representatives and advocates for utility customers...
WARWICK, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban

LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy