High Point, NC

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29.

One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story.

WXII 12

Deadly crash closes part of Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overnight crash on Thomasville Road has left one person dead, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers were called to a single car wreck on Thomasville Road between Baden Road and Nathan Drive around 3 a.m. An investigation showed that 34-year-old Eric Williams drove off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Single car accident leaves one person dead

Winston-salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a car accident that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 3700 Thomasville road around 3:00 am., when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Eric Williams, the sole occupant and driver of his 2003 Ford Taurus. According to police Williams ran off the road and ran into a utility pole, he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Forsyth County EMS.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

One man hurt in shooting on East 23rd Street, police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on East 23rd Street sent one man to the hospital Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers were called to East 23rd Street near North Cleveland Avenue just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. They found one man shot in the leg upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

School bus crashes into city bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after getting reports of a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: disturbance on school bus caused driver to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County school bus and Transit Authority bus were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a crash between the two buses. This occurred at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast at 5 p.m. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC
2 dead, 4 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and more are displaced after an apartment fire early Friday. Multiple agencies responded to Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive around 12:30 a.m. Eight apartment units on both the first and second floors were destroyed in the blaze. Crews have been on the scene for multiple […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WNCT

