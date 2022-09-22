Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol.
FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29.
One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash.
One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
This is a developing story.
