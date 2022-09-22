ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns tailgating, kick-off forecast

By Jenn Harcher
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

**Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Flipped the switch! Say so long to 80’s….fall is coming in hot! Fall feel, fall look in place with lake effect clouds and a few showers.

Muni Lot rules: What to know before Browns kick off

The threat will be in the out typical lake effect communities out east through sundown. Cooler air flooding in with temperatures hovering around 60° all day. It’s blustery gusting up to 30 MPH at times.

We will start to dry things out by Thursday night but temperatures will drop off fast.

You may need your umbrella at the tailgate as a few showers move out, but you’ll definitely need your B rowns sweatshirt for the game! At kickoff, temps will be in the upper 50’s.

HELLO FALL! The autumnal equinox arrives during the game at 9:02 p.m.

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur more often.

Tomorrow, sunshine wins with highs in the low 60’s.

Finally football weather! Chilly for our Friday Night Touchdown games. Low 50’s, mainly clear with light winds.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Visit our weather page for more.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
