90,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – A traffic stop was made on a vehicle near Mile Post 10 on Interstate 70 early on September 21, 2022, by a deputy of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found 16 wrapped packages with possibly Fentanyl during a voluntarily conducted check of the vehicle. Upon closer examination, fifteen of the packets—a total of 90,000 tablets—contained blue fentanyl pills. 2.4 pounds of white Fentanyl powder were in the package that remained sealed.

Adan Carillo-Murillo, 22, was detained and is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility after being apprehended. He is charged with Special Offender for bringing narcotics into the state of Colorado and Possession with Intent to Distribute, both Drug Felonies 1.

