Delran, NJ

Willingboro, NJ
Rock 104.1

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market’s “Wreck The Halls” Is Back for 2022

Over the last few months, Mercer County’s own Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market has put itself on the map!. The event has shown up at its home base at the Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton and it also made an appearance in Edison, New Jersey. Now, they’re getting ready to switch it up again with their annual “Wreck The Halls” event for 2022!
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
TRENTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell

Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
HOWELL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown’s Perkins Center holds fall juried exhibition

This year’s Fall Annual Juried Exhibition at Moorestown’s Perkins Center for the Arts had its most entries ever at 125 pieces. “This year, our juror was Catherine Kuzma (last year’s first prize winner) who is an award-winning artist,” said Sharon Kiefer, curator of exhibitions. “She (Kuzma) took about eight hours and she went through each one, and she had to narrow it down to 40 …
MOORESTOWN, NJ

