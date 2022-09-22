Read full article on original website
Haddon Heights defeats Penns Grove to extend winning streak (PHOTOS)
In the past, Chris Lina’s football teams at Haddon Heights might have struggled on the opening drive of the game and never recovered mentally. When it happened on Saturday at Penns Grove, the Garnets showed no signs of frustration. In fact, they had an answer right away. Haddon Heights...
Football: Atlantic City defeats Deptford behind big special teams plays
It was a big day for Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt, scoring two touchdowns to lead Atlantic City past Deptford 27-16 in Deptford. Although Deptford (2-2) made it a 21-16 game in the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown runs from Kevin Mosley and Saleem Washington, Raul Cabrera’s 35-yard pick-six put the game out of reach.
Unselfish approach propels Salem past Cedar Creek in showdown of regional champs
When it comes to playmakers, Salem has a variety of options. Want to run the ball? There’s four or five guys capable of moving the chains.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market’s “Wreck The Halls” Is Back for 2022
Over the last few months, Mercer County’s own Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market has put itself on the map!. The event has shown up at its home base at the Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton and it also made an appearance in Edison, New Jersey. Now, they’re getting ready to switch it up again with their annual “Wreck The Halls” event for 2022!
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
South Jersey walk unites families grieving lost children
Families suffering through the pain of losing a baby or a child gathered at Washington Lake Park in Gloucester County Saturday for a walk, to support one another.
Trentonian
Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown’s Perkins Center holds fall juried exhibition
This year’s Fall Annual Juried Exhibition at Moorestown’s Perkins Center for the Arts had its most entries ever at 125 pieces. “This year, our juror was Catherine Kuzma (last year’s first prize winner) who is an award-winning artist,” said Sharon Kiefer, curator of exhibitions. “She (Kuzma) took about eight hours and she went through each one, and she had to narrow it down to 40 …
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
