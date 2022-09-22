ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubicon, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported at the scene. Evansville fire department crews, Janesville paramedics and Rock...
EVANSVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
BARABOO, WI
seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI
wtmj.com

Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake

Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI

