Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported at the scene. Evansville fire department crews, Janesville paramedics and Rock...
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
nbc15.com
Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire
POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
wtmj.com
Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake
Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
