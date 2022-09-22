Read full article on original website
What Happened Yesterday? Trying to Explain the Bulldogs Struggles
"That's a good football team." That was the consensus message from Stetson Bennett, Smael Mondon, Javon Bullard, Tate Ratledge, and Kirby Smart when we spoke with them after Saturday's 17-point, four-quarter football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs had throttled teams by an...
Georgia women's soccer wins at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a three-goal burst in the second half, the University of Georgia soccer team rebounded with a 3-0 win over Florida Sunday afternoon before 330 spectators at Donald R. Dizney Stadium and an ESPNU national television audience. For Georgia (8-3-0, 2-1-0 SEC), it extended its unbeaten...
