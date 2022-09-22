"That's a good football team." That was the consensus message from Stetson Bennett, Smael Mondon, Javon Bullard, Tate Ratledge, and Kirby Smart when we spoke with them after Saturday's 17-point, four-quarter football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs had throttled teams by an...

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO