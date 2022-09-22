Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes suffer first loss of season 1-0 at No. 9 MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
themunchonline.com
3908 Sonora Pl Unit E
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
Silver Spring Ave. Fire Likely Caused by Vacuum
An overnight fire in the 700 block of Silver Spring Ave. was likely caused by a vacuum cleaner that was close to a mattress, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, MCFRS responded to a call for smoke coming from a...
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
TRAVEL NEWS: 100% off sale, new biz class seats, & DMV airport rankings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week: How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports […]
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
Washingtonian.com
DC Home Buyers, Finally Some Good News
When Amy Thomas and her husband, Navendu Shekhar—homeowners in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC—seriously started their home search in January, they fell in love with a house priced at $1.4 million that received 16 offers and sold for $2.2 million. “The bidding wars created a...
Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
popville.com
What’s Going on in Cleveland Park at Connecticut Ave at Porter St, NW?
Any news about ongoing street construction, which has turned the intersection into a pedestrian nightmare?. No signs, no leaflets, no information from workers.”. Ed. Note: Only one sign indicating a closure to pedestrians on the southeast corner:
mocoshow.com
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
Pedestrian Bridge For The Equestrian Center In Upper Marlboro Will Close For Six Months
The pedestrian bridge connecting the walkway between The Equestrian Center parking area to Judges Drive near the Courthouse in Upper Marlboro will soon be closed to repair corrosion, authorities say. The bridge will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30 for repairs to support beams that is expected to take around...
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
mocoshow.com
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
DC Council approves emergency measure to allow bars to stay open 24 hours for World Cup
WASHINGTON — DC Council has passed an emergency resolution to allow businesses, including bars and restaurants, in the District to stay open for 24 hours a day during the World Cup. The 2022 World Cup Tournament will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with the...
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
Pancakes Please: IHOP Opens New Made-To-Order Concept Restaurant In Silver Spring
Flip’d by IHOP opened its third location this week in Maryland, where they will provide everything from breakfast burritos and its patented flapjacks to burgers and other lunch or dinner fares. The newest location opened for business on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring following pandemic-related delays. The flagship...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
