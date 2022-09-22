Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
'It Was A Joke!' Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Controversial Quip About Lindsey Graham's Sexuality On 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg sparked backlash following a controversial joke she made about South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday's episode of The View, explaining that it was nothing more than her poking fun. RadarOnline.com can confirm the drama kicked off after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed his views on abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She questioned why Graham had a change of heart after recent news he introduced a federal ban, just weeks after declaring the issue should be left up to the states. Jean-Pierre said it was likely that Republicans are not only going to...
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Jan 6 committee members say they believe Trump was responsible for the riot, and the panel might unanimously refer him for prosecution
January 6 committee members Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump was involved in the Capitol riot.
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, as Russia’s leadership faced growing resistance to its efforts to call up hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine. The airstrike on Odesa was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days, and hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it struck. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, and civilians nearby were evacuated, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said. It came hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control. The voting, which ends Tuesday, happened after thousands of residents had fled and has included images of armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into casting a ballot. Russia announced the “referendums” as its war on Ukraine has bogged down amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A CIA doctor investigating the mysterious Havana syndrome says he got symptoms of the illness himself
A CIA doctor who was one of the first people dispatched to investigate the poorly-understood syndrome told CNN about his experience.
13 dead and 21 wounded in Russia school shooting
A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.
Gunman detained after shooting at Russian draft office in Siberia
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A gunman was detained after opening fire at a military draft office in Russia's Irkutsk region on Monday, the local governor said. The gunman, who in a video published on social media is seen identifying himself to police officers as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, opened fire at a draft office in the Siberian town of Ust-Ilimsk. A separate video of the shooting shows him firing at least one shot inside the draft office.
Ukraine news – live: New mass graves found in Izyum after Russian troops flee
Ukraine has discovered more mass burial sites in the northeastern town of Izyum which Kyiv recaptured from Russia this month, Volodymyr Zelensky said.“They found two more mass graves, big graves with hundreds of people,” the Ukrainian president said, as he called for further international sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime over potential war crimes.Russia did not immediately respond to Mr Zelensky’s claim but has repeatedly denied committing atrocities during its invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian authorities earlier this month launched an investigation into a large burial site discovered next to a cemetery in Izyum after the months-long Russian occupation of the Kharkiv...
