College football Saturday: The eight best games to watch and stream

By John Scheibe
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of eight games in Week 4 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 5 Clemson (3-0) at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0)

The Tigers are 3-0 for the seventh time in eight seasons and have won 13 straight in this Atlantic Coast Conference series, the last four by an average of 38 points. The Demon Deacons edged Liberty 37-36 last Saturday when they stopped a two-point conversion at the goal line with just over a minute left. Clemson’s Will Shipley rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-point romp over Louisiana Tech. Clemson is favored by 7½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)

The two schools, known more for their basketball history, meet at Lawrence, Kan., both undefeated. The Jayhawks haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2009, but second-year coach Lance Leipold has the third-highest scoring offense in the country averaging 53 points a game. The Blue Devils have already matched last season’s win total after quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for two against Houston last Saturday. Kansas is favored by 7½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. FS1, Fox Sports app

No. 20 Florida (2-1) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0)

The Gators travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to renew a long-standing Southeastern Conference rivalry against the Volunteers whom they have beaten 16 out of the last 17 games. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has not thrown a touchdown pass yet this season, so the Gators are expected to rely on their rushing offense, which has been averaging 212 yards. For Tennessee, quarterback Hendon Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for six touchdowns and no interceptions. Tennessee is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 22 Texas (2-1) at Texas Tech (2-1)

The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders in Lubbock, where Texas holds a 22-10 record over Tech. The teams’ last three games there have been wild scoring affairs, averaging 92 total points. Last season, Texas won 75-30 in Austin, where the Longhorns scored 10 straight touchdowns. Last week, running back Bijan Robinson ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns against Texas San Antonio. Texas is favored by 6½ points.

12:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0)

In a matchup of two Pacific Northwest Pac-12 Conference teams, the Cougars have quietly started the season undefeated while the Ducks have rebounded from a one-sided loss to Georgia by beating Eastern Washington and nationally ranked Brigham Young. In Oregon’s 41-20 win over BYU last Saturday, quarterback Bo Nix passed for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Washington State’s Cameron Ward countered with 292 yards and four touchdowns against Colorado State. Oregon is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 10 Arkansas (3-0) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1)

The Aggies play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against the Razorbacks, who bring a pass defense that is ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in yards allowed (353) and yards per pass (8.5). Arkansas snapped a nine-game losing streak against A&M last season. Last week, the Razorbacks rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat Missouri State behind the play of Raheim Sanders and Bryce Stephens. Texas A&M is favored by 2½ points.

How to watch: 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

Wisconsin (2-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (3-0)

The Badgers meet the Buckeyes in a Big Ten contest at Columbus, Ohio, where Wisconsin hasn’t won since 2004. The last time the teams played was in 2019 and Ohio State won twice — first during the regular season and then in the Big Ten championship. The matchup is expected to pit Ohio State’s offense, which is averaging 47.7 points, against Wisconsin’s stingy defense, which has allowed just eight points per game. Ohio State is favored by 17½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 7 USC (3-0) at Oregon State (3-0)

The Beavers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 after beating Montana State last Saturday behind quarterback Chance Nolan’s 277 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Trojans offense, which is averaging over seven yards per play (fifth best in the country), may get a stiff reception from Oregon State’s strong defensive front. USC ’s defense allowed 421 yards against Fresno State last Saturday night at the Coliseum. USC is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now app

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

