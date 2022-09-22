Read full article on original website
Related
A Fall Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Psychology Instructor Marla Elliott tells her students about the major perspectives in psychology during an early fall semester class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.
Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
Honor Flight DFW Sendoff For 3 Veterans
More than 50 people gathered between the Veterans Memorial and courthouse steps, waving flags, patriotic signs in hand, to offer thanks to three local veterans for their dedication and service. The Veterans Honor Flight Sendoff has become a tradition in Hopkins County, another way local residents can show respect and appreciation to the honorees selected to participate in the special weekend in Washington, D.C., designed specifically for veterans.
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to the parentage of Willie Smith and Creogia Newton Smith. She entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Homecoming Week In Full Swing In Sulphur Springs
The 2022 Homecoming Week is in full swing in Sulphur Springs, kicking off Monday with many Sulphur Springs ISD students and staff donning the designated attire to correspond with the fun dress up days, and the announcement of the 2022 Homecoming Nominees at SSHS. Each campus has adopted different daily...
Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022
Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
CHRISTUS Business News: NetHealth Offering Bivalent COVID Vaccines At Final Week Of Clinics
New Orthopedic Surgeon, Providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs Now Accepting New Patients. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Hopkins County Veterans are Going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC
We have 3 Veterans who are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC from Hopkins County . These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this flight. They are being honored with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.
Obituary – Justin Reeder
A funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
Trading Post for September 22, 2022
Small microwave $20.00. metal bunk beds with stairs & mattresses $100.00 2 metal bed frames, 1 king & 1 full size &100.00 for the pair wood coffee & side table $50.00 text for more info & pictures all prices negotiable 903-951-2135. Native American Indian statue collection, various sizes and styles,...
Chamber Connection – Sept. 21, 2022
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Meal-A-Day Menu Sept. 19-23, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. Monday, Sept. 19 — Baked Beef Rigatoni, Italian Vegetables and Garlic Toast....
HCSO: 2nd Suspect In Tuesday Night Pursuit Identified, But Yet To Be Apprehended
Vehicle, 20 Others Reportedly Stolen From Ennis Dealership. The second suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs has been identified. The vehicle used in the incident was one of more than 20 reported to have been stolen from an Ennis dealership, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Hopkins County’s Unemployment Rate Is Lowest In NET Workforce Area For 2nd Straight Month
Hopkins County’s unemployment rate continued to be the lowest in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area for the second straight month in August, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information report. Overall, the number of people unemployed in Texas actually dropped from 632,432 in July 2022 to 607,1211 unemployed...
Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022
The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested September 20
9/20/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
Wildcat Football Heads into District Play 4-1
Wildcat football used a big opening half to win 24-6 over Liberty Eylau. The defense allowed one score on the opening drive of the game, but thwarted any chance of comeback as Sulphur Springs forced a three-and-out, four punts, and stopped L.E. three times on fourth down. Three touchdowns and...
Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail
Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0