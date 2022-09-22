ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

A Fall Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Psychology Instructor Marla Elliott tells her students about the major perspectives in psychology during an early fall semester class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.

Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Honor Flight DFW Sendoff For 3 Veterans

More than 50 people gathered between the Veterans Memorial and courthouse steps, waving flags, patriotic signs in hand, to offer thanks to three local veterans for their dedication and service. The Veterans Honor Flight Sendoff has become a tradition in Hopkins County, another way local residents can show respect and appreciation to the honorees selected to participate in the special weekend in Washington, D.C., designed specifically for veterans.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Irene Theresa Smith Clayton

Irene Theresa Smith Clayton was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to the parentage of Willie Smith and Creogia Newton Smith. She entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful...
WINNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, TX
Education
City
Greenville, TX
City
Spring, TX
Greenville, TX
Education
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Education
KSST Radio

2022 Homecoming Week In Full Swing In Sulphur Springs

The 2022 Homecoming Week is in full swing in Sulphur Springs, kicking off Monday with many Sulphur Springs ISD students and staff donning the designated attire to correspond with the fun dress up days, and the announcement of the 2022 Homecoming Nominees at SSHS. Each campus has adopted different daily...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022

Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Business News: NetHealth Offering Bivalent COVID Vaccines At Final Week Of Clinics

New Orthopedic Surgeon, Providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs Now Accepting New Patients. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission:...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Mathematics#K12#Linus College#Pjc Classes#English#Spanish#Pjc Greenville Center
KSST Radio

Three Hopkins County Veterans are Going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC

We have 3 Veterans who are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC from Hopkins County . These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this flight. They are being honored with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Justin Reeder

A funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
PICKTON, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for September 22, 2022

Small microwave $20.00. metal bunk beds with stairs & mattresses $100.00 2 metal bed frames, 1 king & 1 full size &100.00 for the pair wood coffee & side table $50.00 text for more info & pictures all prices negotiable 903-951-2135. Native American Indian statue collection, various sizes and styles,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Sept. 21, 2022

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KSST Radio

Meal-A-Day Menu Sept. 19-23, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. Monday, Sept. 19 — Baked Beef Rigatoni, Italian Vegetables and Garlic Toast....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022

The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested September 20

9/20/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wildcat Football Heads into District Play 4-1

Wildcat football used a big opening half to win 24-6 over Liberty Eylau. The defense allowed one score on the opening drive of the game, but thwarted any chance of comeback as Sulphur Springs forced a three-and-out, four punts, and stopped L.E. three times on fourth down. Three touchdowns and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail

Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy