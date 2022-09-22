We have 3 Veterans who are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC from Hopkins County . These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this flight. They are being honored with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO