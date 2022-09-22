ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Ian Brown fans ‘leave gig early’ after Stone Roses frontman ‘butchers his own tunes’ without band

Ian Brown fans reportedly walked out of his show in Leeds last night (Sunday 25 September), after The Stone Roses frontman apparently kicked off his solo tour without a backing band. Performing at the O2 Academy in the city last night (25 September), Brown performed alone on stage with just a mic and a backing track, to the disappointment of many fans in attendance.“Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND,” wrote attendee Steve Lathum on Twitter, alongside a video from the gig.“I’m a life-long fan but it...
SFGate

Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation

Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
