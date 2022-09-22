Ian Brown fans reportedly walked out of his show in Leeds last night (Sunday 25 September), after The Stone Roses frontman apparently kicked off his solo tour without a backing band. Performing at the O2 Academy in the city last night (25 September), Brown performed alone on stage with just a mic and a backing track, to the disappointment of many fans in attendance.“Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND,” wrote attendee Steve Lathum on Twitter, alongside a video from the gig.“I’m a life-long fan but it...

