It’s non-region week across the state of Alabama, but the Week 6 matchups are as big as we have seen in quite a while. Central-Phenix City hosting national power IMG Academy, Theodore traveling to Opelika, Clay-Chalkville putting its 20-game win streak on the line at Thompson and Hoover taking on Mountain Brook are just some of the intriguing matchups. Also in Mobile, St. Michael takes on McGill-Toolen for the first time in the battle of the two Gulf Coast Catholic schools.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO