ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation

Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
COMICS
SFGate

Kylie Munnich Hired as CEO of Australia’s Goalpost Pictures

Veteran film executive Kylie Munnich has joined leading Australian independent producer Goalpost Pictures as its CEO. She takes up the newly-created position from Nov. 1, 2022, after recently departing from Screen Queensland, which she headed for the past three years. More from Variety. Prior to Screen Queensland, Kylie worked as...
BUSINESS
SFGate

‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Auteur Celyn Jones Talks Welsh Pride and Directing Rebel Wilson in Her First Dramatic Role

Actor, writer and director Celyn Jones (pictured above, left, and below) is the triple threat no one saw coming. Originally from Wales, where he still films a lot of his projects, Jones built his career first as an actor of both theater and screen before pivoting to writing features such as “Set Fire to the Stars,” which starred Elijah Wood, “The Vanishing” featuring Gerard Butler and “Six Minutes to Midnight,” which he co-wrote with Eddie Izzard co-wrote and stars both Izzard and Judi Dench.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rez#Rtp#Animated Tv#Portuguse#Spanish Portuguese#Spaniard#Lusco Fusco Animation#Clan Tv#Iberian#2022 Cartoon Forum
SFGate

Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy