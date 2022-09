There is no formal application to participate in the Living Building Pilot. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.060.A.2, Application Requirements. In order to qualify for the Living Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.060.B. The applicant shall include a description of how the project serves as a model for testing code improvements to stimulate and encourage Living Buildings in the city.

