Dinosaurs arrive at Mohegan Sun

Mohegan ― Shortly after dawn Thursday the age of dinosaurs arrived at the Earth Expo and Convention Center at Mohegan Sun.

Some 30 workers with Jurassic Quest, a traveling dinosaur exhibit and show, began unloading 16 tractor trailers in preparation for the opening in 36 hours.

The Texas-based company has three separate traveling shows, one in Canada, and one in each the eastern and western United States, throughout the year.

As many as 60 dinosaur models of all varieties and sizes, depending on the size of the venue, are on display, including animatronic, static display, and rideable creatures.

The show opens Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.