One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO