Truly
3d ago
tex mex is nasty. la mex is nasty. I don't take up much about Diego but I will say the best US mex food is in San Diego.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego is among the most desirable cities, and the 10th most overrated, a study finds
A new study found San Diego among the top three desirable cities to live in but is also among the most overrated. Clever, a real estate data company commissioned by Home Bay, surveyed 1,000 Americans. They voted San Diego as the third most desirable city, and among the top ten overrated cities in the nation.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
sandiegoville.com
Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location
One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi
Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
coolsandiegosights.com
Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!
Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Jimmy John’s Expansion in San Diego Continues
Local Owner Signs 27-Unit Development Agreement to Grow Sandwich Chain Across the County
