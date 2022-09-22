ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
Teenager in ‘stable’ condition after Goldsboro shooting, suspect arrested: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested for shooting a teenager early Sunday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On Sunday morning shortly after 1:15 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the area of South Center Street. Police said a ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of S. Center St., where they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: Son arrested for killing mom in Raleigh shooting, police say. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of...
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
Woman dies in single-car crash in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. New Hope Road, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. Police said the wreck happened when the vehicle...
1 killed in Selma neighborhood, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and killed in Selma Friday night, police said. In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue. The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south...
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
Men involved in East Haggard Avenue shooting identified as Burlington residents

Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon police have released more information about the Sept. 17 shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave., identifying the two men involved as Burlington residents, ages 52 and 55. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active, according to the police department.
3rd suspect arrested after 2 teens shot, killed in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third suspect was arrested on Friday morning in connection to a double homicide in Graham last month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Tayjon Martre Laury, 20, was arrested on one count of probation violation. He was taken back to Alamance County where he received a $1,000,000 secured […]
