WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
cbs17
Man sets fire to Wilson house during burglary, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man has surrendered himself after police say he set a house on fire in Wilson early Sunday morning. On Sunday at 4:37 a.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to a burglary call at an occupied residence in the 700 block of Raleigh Road Parkway. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect, Eric Leith Malloy, 37, of Angier.
cbs17
Teenager in ‘stable’ condition after Goldsboro shooting, suspect arrested: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested for shooting a teenager early Sunday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On Sunday morning shortly after 1:15 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the area of South Center Street. Police said a ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of S. Center St., where they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
WXII 12
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
cbs17
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: Son arrested for killing mom in Raleigh shooting, police say. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
cbs17
Woman dies in single-car crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. New Hope Road, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. Police said the wreck happened when the vehicle...
cbs17
Goldsboro ShotSpotter alert leads police to investigate shooting that left 1 injured
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person injured. On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots in the area. Daisy St. is a few blocks away from Goldsboro High School.
cbs17
1 killed in Selma neighborhood, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and killed in Selma Friday night, police said. In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue. The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south...
cbs17
Woman, man in front of Raleigh restaurant injured after pickup truck hits parked car, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is...
WRAL
Shooting threat at Enloe High School deemed not credible
A threat written on a bathroom wall at Enloe High School said "shooting up the school on 9-23-2022." A joint investigation determined the threat not credible.
cbs17
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Men involved in East Haggard Avenue shooting identified as Burlington residents
Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon police have released more information about the Sept. 17 shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave., identifying the two men involved as Burlington residents, ages 52 and 55. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active, according to the police department.
3rd suspect arrested after 2 teens shot, killed in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third suspect was arrested on Friday morning in connection to a double homicide in Graham last month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Tayjon Martre Laury, 20, was arrested on one count of probation violation. He was taken back to Alamance County where he received a $1,000,000 secured […]
State Highway Patrol: Trooper injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
A trooper is recovering after being injured during a crash in Durham that SHP said was caused by a suspected drunk driver.
