WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.

WILSON, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO