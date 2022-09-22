Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies did at least 2 in Central Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KXAN) — A Kansas man who admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud.

Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.

Parcells, a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education, as the owner of National Autopsy Services persuaded a client to pay $5,000 for an autopsy, according to court records. The client received an emailed autopsy report that appeared to be authored by Parcells. No pathologist was involved in the examination or report, which is illegal.

Between 2016 and 2019, Parcells made more than $1.1 million in Kansas from more than 350 clients for autopsies, most of which he did not perform, according to court records.

A June 2019 KXAN investigation found Parcells allegedly performed at least two autopsies in Central Texas without the proper authority.

In a FaceTime interview with KXAN, Parcells admitted to performing two autopsies at Central Texas Mortuary Services in Temple — one in late 2018 and the other in January 2019.

The family from January 2019 said Parcells had “travel delays” to perform the autopsy, and ultimately, the family’s attorney said they had the funeral and visitation service without their loved one’s body present.

After giving them some “preliminary results” of the autopsy over the phone, the family said Parcells disappeared.

The family then filed a lawsuit against Parcells, his company and Central Texas Mortuary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

