Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the last week of September, with temperatures in the upper 90s near 100, East Texans are taking a little extra cooling-off time at lakes and waterways. Some are hoping the extended summer will give them more time for water recreation. At places like Lake Gladewater,...
Car runs into garage of Tyler house
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
Canton’s Q & Brew to serve out of smokehouse after fire damages restaurant
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Owners of a Canton restaurant are planning their next steps forward in the wake of a fire that consumed the building last night. We spoke with management of Q & Brew to learn how they are responding to the crisis. “Fire department - I - boy,...
Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for Westwood Beach water system customers has been rescinded. Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary. A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT. SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return...
Tyler community nominates Jones Elementary to receive free shoes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The children of Jones Elementary were nominated by the community-at-large to receive free pairs of shoes from a collective vote that customers took while checking out at Tradehome Shoes using a QR code. This was done through a program called ‘Give at home, Trade at home’...
Poland relationship among oldest, most active of Tyler’s sister city partnerships
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The City of Tyler’s partnership with Jelenia Góra in southwestern Poland is among the most active of its six current international sister city relationships. As one of the oldest cities in Poland, Jelenia Góra’s 900-year history includes nearly three decades of collaborations with East...
Texas Rose Festival Parade features float to celebrate Hispanic Heritage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New this year to the Texas Rose Festival Parade is a customized tribute float. It celebrates the East Texas Hispanic community and honors the Quinceañera tradition. In three weeks, more than 60 girls in the East Texas Hispanic community will be a part of the...
Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Time Square Grand Slam has been acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group. According to a press release, as a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy.
City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland
Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County. Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a...
City of Bullard issues boil water notice for certain residents
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for some of its residents. Residents who live in houses from 1st to 3rd Street and from Ralson down to Rather should boil all water intended for personal consumption. Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth,...
East Texas medical clinic is ‘closing the gap,’ offering low-cost health care
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Community Clinic (ETCC) is expanding options for low-cost health care. The ETCC is a non-profit community clinic with locations in Athens and Gun Barrel City. According to the website, “East Texas Community Clinic provides comprehensive primary care and preventive care, including...
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media
