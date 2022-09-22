ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

KLTV

Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the last week of September, with temperatures in the upper 90s near 100, East Texans are taking a little extra cooling-off time at lakes and waterways. Some are hoping the extended summer will give them more time for water recreation. At places like Lake Gladewater,...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Car runs into garage of Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for Westwood Beach water system customers has been rescinded. Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Tyler community nominates Jones Elementary to receive free shoes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The children of Jones Elementary were nominated by the community-at-large to receive free pairs of shoes from a collective vote that customers took while checking out at Tradehome Shoes using a QR code. This was done through a program called ‘Give at home, Trade at home’...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Time Square Grand Slam has been acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group. According to a press release, as a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard issues boil water notice for certain residents

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for some of its residents. Residents who live in houses from 1st to 3rd Street and from Ralson down to Rather should boil all water intended for personal consumption. Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth,...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It's part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors.
TYLER, TX

