ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Auburn QB Robby Ashford’s injury against Missouri nothing ‘too bad’

Robby Ashford may need to heed more caution when it comes to his enthusiasm as a lead blocker. The Auburn quarterback, who already showed a willingness to get out in front to take on a block in the Week 1 win against Mercer, led the way again on a big run play in the third quarter of his team’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri — and it was almost a costly choice.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn defense finally ends lengthy turnover drought, but work remains

Derick Hall for a moment Saturday felt like he was a junior in high school again. The Auburn senior edge defender looked skyward as he hopped over cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Missouri receiver Luther Burden, the two tangled on the turf below him. Hall reached out his hands and looked in the tipped pass initially thrown by Brady Cook on Missouri’s opening drive.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

After opening as slight favorite, Auburn a home underdog against LSU

Auburn will head into its SEC West matchup with LSU as a one-score underdog. After opening as an early 1.5-point favorite against LSU last month, Auburn is now a 7.5-point underdog against for the Week 5 matchup, according to VegasInsider.com. An error earlier Sunday showed the preseason line (Auburn minus-1.5) as the opening line for the matchup, but the updated odds were announced Sunday afternoon. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) welcomes LSU (3-1, 1-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri

There was a collective sigh, amid all the disbelief, from Auburn’s sideline as Cayden Bridges fell on the ball deep in the south end zone of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Somehow, some way, Auburn survived its SEC opener against Missouri, 17-14 in overtime. Despite a failed fourth-down call...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
AL.com

What went wrong for Anders Carlson before his game-winning field goal against Missouri?

For Anders Carlson, the fourth time was the charm in Auburn’s SEC opener. The sixth-year kicker drilled the game-winning 39-yard field goal in overtime for Auburn in its 17-14 win against Missouri, but it came after navigating some early kicking struggles. Officially, Carlson missed just one field goal on the afternoon, the unofficially the program’s second all-time leading scorer pushed three field goal attempts wide before drilling his decisive kick in overtime.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri

An ugly game between Auburn and Missouri broke out into a wild finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn opened SEC play with an improbably overtime win against Missouri, escaping with a 17-14 victory on homecoming after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled away the would-be game-winning touchdown just before crossing the goal line. It was a memorable finish to a game most would rather forget, as Bryan Harsin’s team improved to 3-1 (1-0 in the SEC), while Eli Drinkwitz’s squad dropped to 2-2 (0-1 in the SEC).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Impactful plays from Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri

Auburn needed a missed late-second chip shot field goal at the end of regulation, a fortunate reprieve from replay on a called interception, a redemptive field goal from Anders Carlson, and a fortuitous bounce on a fumble in the end zone to defeat Missouri on Saturday 17-14 in overtime. Missouri...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Tom Green
Person
Eric Kiesau
Person
Mike Bobo
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: It was an instant classic for the SEC’s village idiots

It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Inside Auburn’s QB plan against Missouri

Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will start Robby Ashford at quarterback on Saturday (11 am C.T. ESPN) against Missouri (2-1, 0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Ashford and the Tigers are looking to open the Southeastern Conference schedule with a win coming off an embarrassing loss at home against Penn State. T.J. Finley...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri

Jordan-Hare magic was real on Saturday during Auburn’s 17-14 win against Missouri. Nathaniel Peat fumbled a likely touchdown during Missouri’s first possession in OT. Derick Hall recovered the fumble to seal the Auburn victory. Missouri had an opportunity to win the game but missed a last-second field goal...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Jamel Dean makes former Auburn teammate proud

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean intercepted two passes last week against the New Orleans Saints, Carlton Davis couldn’t have been happier. For one reason, Davis also plays cornerback for the Bucs, and Dean’s interceptions helped Tampa Bay secure a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South game.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Sec#Aggies
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Brayden Jenkins runs unbeaten Theodore to road victory at Opelika

Opelika coach Erik Speakman had seen more than enough of Theodore running back Brayden Jenkins well before he finished with 267 yards on 31 carries and four touchdowns Friday night and wasn’t sure he was safe from the onslaught afterward. “He’s probably still running around out here somewhere,” Speakman...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy