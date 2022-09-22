Read full article on original website
Auburn QB Robby Ashford’s injury against Missouri nothing ‘too bad’
Robby Ashford may need to heed more caution when it comes to his enthusiasm as a lead blocker. The Auburn quarterback, who already showed a willingness to get out in front to take on a block in the Week 1 win against Mercer, led the way again on a big run play in the third quarter of his team’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri — and it was almost a costly choice.
Auburn defense finally ends lengthy turnover drought, but work remains
Derick Hall for a moment Saturday felt like he was a junior in high school again. The Auburn senior edge defender looked skyward as he hopped over cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Missouri receiver Luther Burden, the two tangled on the turf below him. Hall reached out his hands and looked in the tipped pass initially thrown by Brady Cook on Missouri’s opening drive.
After opening as slight favorite, Auburn a home underdog against LSU
Auburn will head into its SEC West matchup with LSU as a one-score underdog. After opening as an early 1.5-point favorite against LSU last month, Auburn is now a 7.5-point underdog against for the Week 5 matchup, according to VegasInsider.com. An error earlier Sunday showed the preseason line (Auburn minus-1.5) as the opening line for the matchup, but the updated odds were announced Sunday afternoon. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) welcomes LSU (3-1, 1-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights on ESPN.
Grading Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri
There was a collective sigh, amid all the disbelief, from Auburn’s sideline as Cayden Bridges fell on the ball deep in the south end zone of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Somehow, some way, Auburn survived its SEC opener against Missouri, 17-14 in overtime. Despite a failed fourth-down call...
What went wrong for Anders Carlson before his game-winning field goal against Missouri?
For Anders Carlson, the fourth time was the charm in Auburn’s SEC opener. The sixth-year kicker drilled the game-winning 39-yard field goal in overtime for Auburn in its 17-14 win against Missouri, but it came after navigating some early kicking struggles. Officially, Carlson missed just one field goal on the afternoon, the unofficially the program’s second all-time leading scorer pushed three field goal attempts wide before drilling his decisive kick in overtime.
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri
An ugly game between Auburn and Missouri broke out into a wild finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn opened SEC play with an improbably overtime win against Missouri, escaping with a 17-14 victory on homecoming after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled away the would-be game-winning touchdown just before crossing the goal line. It was a memorable finish to a game most would rather forget, as Bryan Harsin’s team improved to 3-1 (1-0 in the SEC), while Eli Drinkwitz’s squad dropped to 2-2 (0-1 in the SEC).
Impactful plays from Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri
Auburn needed a missed late-second chip shot field goal at the end of regulation, a fortunate reprieve from replay on a called interception, a redemptive field goal from Anders Carlson, and a fortuitous bounce on a fumble in the end zone to defeat Missouri on Saturday 17-14 in overtime. Missouri...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Auburn got a win it didn’t earn, and only hastened the inevitable
How low can you go? Asking for a proud football family that’s seen better days. Saturday was not among them. Instead, in a homecoming not worth remembering, Auburn sank to that place where you don’t quite hit bottom but you can see it from there. Show me a...
Joseph Goodman: It was an instant classic for the SEC’s village idiots
It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.
Inside Auburn’s QB plan against Missouri
Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will start Robby Ashford at quarterback on Saturday (11 am C.T. ESPN) against Missouri (2-1, 0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Ashford and the Tigers are looking to open the Southeastern Conference schedule with a win coming off an embarrassing loss at home against Penn State. T.J. Finley...
Rewinding Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri
Jordan-Hare magic was real on Saturday during Auburn’s 17-14 win against Missouri. Nathaniel Peat fumbled a likely touchdown during Missouri’s first possession in OT. Derick Hall recovered the fumble to seal the Auburn victory. Missouri had an opportunity to win the game but missed a last-second field goal...
Jamel Dean makes former Auburn teammate proud
When Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean intercepted two passes last week against the New Orleans Saints, Carlton Davis couldn’t have been happier. For one reason, Davis also plays cornerback for the Bucs, and Dean’s interceptions helped Tampa Bay secure a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South game.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Brayden Jenkins runs unbeaten Theodore to road victory at Opelika
Opelika coach Erik Speakman had seen more than enough of Theodore running back Brayden Jenkins well before he finished with 267 yards on 31 carries and four touchdowns Friday night and wasn’t sure he was safe from the onslaught afterward. “He’s probably still running around out here somewhere,” Speakman...
IMG Academy overcomes early Central-Phenix City surge, rolls to 41-26 win
Third-ranked Class 7A Central welcomed IMG Academy’s National team to Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City with a stunning first-play score and an early two-touchdown lead, but the Ascenders awakened late in the half and walked away with a 41-26 win on Friday. The Red Devils shocked the college sports...
Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
