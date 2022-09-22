It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO