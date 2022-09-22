ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think

It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
APEX, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
The Spun

Mack Brown Furious With Officials: Fans React

Mack Brown had plenty to say to officials after a very questionable penalty call on fourth-and-goal that quickly resulted in six points for Notre Dame. The normally calm 71-year-old showed some of his fire on the sideline, throwing his hat and laying into a group of referees. Fans reacted to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Intriguing big man set to visit Blue Devils

Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Athletics#Athletic Conference#American Football#College Football#The News Observer#Acc#Pac 12#Usc
KSNT News

KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell. Devin Neal exited the field […]
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 6

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
durhamtech.edu

‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management

Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy