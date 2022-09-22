Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'
Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
Yardbarker
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success
Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
Will Rogers throws six touchdowns in Miss. State's win over Bowling Green
Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and six touchdowns as host Mississippi State routed Bowling Green, 45-14, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon. Rogers, who completed 38 of 49 passes and tied his school record for single-game touchdown throws, connected with five different receivers for scores as the Bulldogs (3-1) bounced back from a 31-16 loss at LSU in their SEC opener.
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks back criticism of Browns WR Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some strong criticism of star wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cowboys subsequently traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March due to what were said to be strictly financial reasons.
Yardbarker
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Yardbarker
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Yardbarker
Denver Broncos: 2 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. 49ers
For the first time this season, the Denver Broncos are heading into a matchup as underdogs. Before the season-ending injury to Trey Lance, the Broncos were 2.5 to 3-point favorites. With Jimmy Garoppolo now being announced as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers, the betting line has shifted. Now the 49ers are favored by 1 to 1.5 points.
Yardbarker
‘Determined to play his way’: John Harbaugh keeps it real on historic Lamar Jackson after Ravens beat Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots, 37-26 Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Once again, the game’s best player was Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He put the offense on his back on his way to another monster day . After the game, head coach John Harbaugh sounded off on how his quarterback keeps doing it.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers complained about missed delay of game call after win
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Steelers Considered The Worst Team In Mike Tomlin’s 16 Year Tenure; “I’m Thinking 7-10 Is A Pipe Dream”
The coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers start to the 2022 season is starting to make the fans of the Mudville Nine seem downright giddy. Pittsburgh has not played very well against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns and were just good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer, Ron Cook called this version of the Steelers Mike Tomlin’s worst team on Sunday.
