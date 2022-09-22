Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
wkzo.com
Stabbing incident under investigation in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for a suspect in an early morning stabbing incident Saturday. Officials report that a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 1:30 am near the WMU campus. It’s not known at this time why...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
Victim in serious condition, suspect on the run in Kalamazoo stabbing
KALAMAZOO, MI — A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing incident in Kalamazoo. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of West Michigan Avenue.
West Michigan police dog receives protective vest
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
wkzo.com
Allegan County accident remains under investigation
ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgvunews.org
Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays
Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
3 teens arrested for allegedly killing toddler in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly killing a 2-year-old in a drive by shooting. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street, Battle Creek Police have said. He died from his injuries at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
whtc.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
abc57.com
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
Kzoo man sentenced for illegally buying 28 guns
A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.
MLive
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1