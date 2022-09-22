ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Stabbing incident under investigation in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for a suspect in an early morning stabbing incident Saturday. Officials report that a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 1:30 am near the WMU campus. It’s not known at this time why...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

West Michigan police dog receives protective vest

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Allegan County accident remains under investigation

ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays

Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges

CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
CASS COUNTY, IN
