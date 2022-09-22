Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
19-year-old charged with stabbing his 4-year-old nephew in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Gwinnett County police officials say a 4-year-old boy was stabbed by his 19-year-old uncle early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County. Police responded to an injured child call on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville around 8 a.m. According to police officials,...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
Mattie’s Call issued for 13-year-old boy in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Ayling was last seen September...
CBS 46
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
Georgia woman arrested after 30,000 prescription pills found in the mail
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman after they say they found 30,000 Xanax pills in the mail. Lumpkin County deputies say a mail package was intercepted on Thursday. When investigators opened it, they found 30,000 Alprazolam, better known as Xanax, prescription pills.
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
Ga. man gets 80 years in prison for kidnapping, stabbing, burying girlfriend in pine straw
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend, stabbing her, burying her and ultimately trying to burn down a home with her inside. Prosecutors said Lydell Eugene Holmes, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of...
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
CBS 46
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
After 5 years of torment, DeKalb mother says she’s found peace
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — After five years of torment, Eugenia Terrell says she’s finally found some peace. Terrell was in the courtroom on Friday when the man convicted of killing her daughter was sentenced to life in prison. “That’s just the end of it,” said Terrell. “We don’t...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
fox5atlanta.com
20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain
ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
Mother of 4 remembered by family as they still search for answers surrounding her death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family went around a neighborhood looking for answers Saturday tonight . They told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin it was their relative who had been found dead outside an apartment complex in Clayton County. Channel 2 Action News first brought you to the scene...
