WVNews
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
WVNews
West Virginia Women's Commission gets new executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women's Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday. Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The Women's Commission falls under the department.
WVNews
Corridor H progressing, providing economic growth to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the decades-long highway project continues, the completion of Corridor H is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The two remaining unfinished segments of the rural freeway are in the design phase, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of Development Jason Foster.
WVNews
Girls in Aviation event takes off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
WVNews
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
WVNews
29th Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference planned for Oct. 12
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research will host the 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in Charleston. The conference will bring state business and community leaders to the Embassy Suites by Hilton for the latest economic data...
WVNews
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
WVNews
Marvis 'Butch' Dean Nichols Kesling
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvis “Butch” Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly …
WVNews
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
Former West Virginia Penitentiary's 'Dungeon of Horrors' now frightening new visitors
MOUNDSVILLE — The halls of the former West Virginia State Penitentiary, normally stalked by the shades and spirits of the nearly 1,000 convicts who lived and died behind its walls, will see the living pay homage to them through Halloween. The Dungeon of Horrors opened its doors Friday night...
WVNews
Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival
KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
WVNews
West Virginia volleyball can't make 2-0 set lead stick in loss to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-7) fell to Texas Tech (12-2) in five sets to open Big 12 Conference play at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Saturday. The Mountaineers came out of the gate strong, taking the first two sets by scores of 27-25...
WVNews
Wahama's Zuspan named Coach of the Year
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wahama baseball coach Billy Zuspan was named Baseball Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday. "It is very humbling," Zuspan said. "It’s a real honor to have been chosen by the WVSSAC to receive this recognition. I’m incredibly grateful."
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer sports history
Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
WVNews
RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
WVNews
Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
WVNews
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
WVNews
Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
WVNews
ABN_0365.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
WVNews
Autumn is my favorite time of year
If you ask most folks, they will tell you that they love autumn in West Virginia. For me, the changing of the seasons is a blessing. I like the variety. I would be sad if we didn’t have the beauty of God’s majestic fall colors as He paints the mountains and valleys with rich hues of red, yellow, orange and brown.
