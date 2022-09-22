ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Women's Commission gets new executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women's Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday. Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The Women's Commission falls under the department.
POLITICS
WVNews

Corridor H progressing, providing economic growth to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the decades-long highway project continues, the completion of Corridor H is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The two remaining unfinished segments of the rural freeway are in the design phase, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of Development Jason Foster.
POLITICS
WVNews

Girls in Aviation event takes off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

29th Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference planned for Oct. 12

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research will host the 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in Charleston. The conference will bring state business and community leaders to the Embassy Suites by Hilton for the latest economic data...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival

KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Wahama's Zuspan named Coach of the Year

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wahama baseball coach Billy Zuspan was named Baseball Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday. "It is very humbling," Zuspan said. "It’s a real honor to have been chosen by the WVSSAC to receive this recognition. I’m incredibly grateful."
MASON, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer sports history

Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

ABN_0365.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Autumn is my favorite time of year

If you ask most folks, they will tell you that they love autumn in West Virginia. For me, the changing of the seasons is a blessing. I like the variety. I would be sad if we didn’t have the beauty of God’s majestic fall colors as He paints the mountains and valleys with rich hues of red, yellow, orange and brown.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

