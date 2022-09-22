Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
"Operation Hot Shot" Closes 25 Warrants
(Hub City Times) -The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
fox47.com
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
wiproud.com
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 29-year-old woman was identified as...
Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported at the scene. Evansville fire department crews, Janesville paramedics and Rock...
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
WSAW
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman faces 60+ years for First Degree Reckless Homicide, drug charges for 2020 fentanyl death
RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old woman faces homicide charges for a fentanyl death that occurred in Ripon, Wisconsin in March 2020. Carla Endeward, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and other drug-related offenses on Thursday.
fox47.com
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again
MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
