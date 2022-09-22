Read full article on original website
There are two clear contenders for the best board game of 2022
Many board game publishers make a tidy profit on upgraded components — things like metal coins and card sleeves that make their products more appealing at the table. But some companies are building entire games around these kinds of bits. Just look at the poker-style chips and custom dice that Chip Theory Games uses, or the neoprene game board at the center of Leder Games’ Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile. This year, yet another rare and expensive component has had its breakout moment: clear plastic playing cards.
Where to find Xur in Destiny 2 this week (Sept 23-27)
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the European Dead Zone (EDZ), hanging out on a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.
Is Li’l Judd from Splatoon 3 evil? An investigation
Splatoon 3 imagines an alternate world where ocean creatures, instead of mammals, took over the land. The game is set in a post-postapocalyptic world where humanity has been wiped out and sentient ocean life has taken its place. The signature character of the series, an Inkling, can take on both the form of a kid and a squid. There are a few exceptions to the game’s theme, however, including Li’l Judd, a cat who helps referee your matches. But now, a shadow of speculation has been cast on the adorable fuzzball due to new information revealed in Splatoon 3.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary Pokémon, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s cover Legendaries are named Koraidon and Miraidon, both powerful lizard-like Pokémon that you can also mount. Below we provide all the information about Koraidon and Miraidon that we know as of writing this. Koraidon and Miraidon version exclusivity. Koraidon is a version exclusive...
The Pokémon trading card advent calendar is on sale at Amazon
Pokémon collectors can now look forward to a brand new advent calendar this Christmas, that offers collectors and players alike a chance to collect some unique festive-themed cards to add to their growing collection. This is the first official advent calendar released in the UK for the Pokémon Trading Card Game and is essentially a large collection of booster packs as well as other tie-in gifts, such as coins and other accessories that can be used during play. According to the product’s description, expect to see fan favourites such as Pikachu and Lapras, as well as more Christmas-themed monsters such...
A Splatoon pro breaks down whether you should ink your base
Splatsville is the heart of the Splatoon 3 community. The in-game hub functions like a social media platform where players can post art and messages tied to their characters. While these posts often riff on memes and make jokes about current events, I also noticed people sharing cryptic, but desperate messages like “INK BASE DAMMIT” and “ink home base, please!” This debate quickly took over my Twitter and TikTok feeds too, highlighting a debate over strategy in Splatoon. How much ink should you spread on your side of the field?
Here’s the first glimpse of Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ PC port in action
Step aside Peter Parker. It’s Miles Morales’ turn for a Windows PC port. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to Windows PC and it got its first teaser trailer on Friday. There’s no specific release date yet, but it’s scheduled to launch this fall. Marvel’s...
The Witcher season 3 slices its way to Netflix in summer 2023
Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event gave fans updates on two upcoming projects in the Witcher universe. The third season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, will arrive in summer 2023. The limited series prequel spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring the incomparable Michelle Yeoh, will arrive on Netflix Christmas Day.
The Rings of Power’s two trees are a major invention for the Lord of the Rings canon
Despite its status as a prequel, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still has plenty to teach us about the history of Middle-earth, or at least its version of that history. While the show’s latest episode covers many different bases, perhaps its most interesting has to do with the history of mithril, a legendary elf, and the Misty Mountains themselves.
Rick Sanchez is heading to MultiVersus ‘soon’
Rick Sanchez, the eccentric genius from the popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, will be the next playable character to join the roster of MultiVersus. We don’t have a release date yet, but publisher Warner Bros. Games says he will come to the game “soon.”. You can...
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the August premiere of the show: A 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like those who play the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main cast members to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the mid-season decade leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Manifest season 4 gets a trailer before its final bow on Netflix
Manifest is back from the dead with the first trailer for its fourth and final season, this time with Netflix. The series is bringing back creator Jeff Rake for the new season, as well as its stars including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallos, Athena Karkanis, and J.R. Ramirez. The first look...
Bullet-hell FPS Hyper Demon is like staring point-blank into an eldritch stargate
For those neither versed in the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien nor the films of Peter Jackson, it’s one of those creepy, indestructible crystal balls scattered across the world of Middle-earth that allows the Eye of Sauron to warp the minds of any hapless fool of a Took (*cough* Pippin *cough*) unfortunate enough to steal a glance into its murky depths.
Sorting through House of the Dragon’s many new kid characters
Time jumps are critical to how House of the Dragon is telling its story about a tumultuous moment in Targaryen history. None of those time jumps are as important as the 10-year leap episode 6 takes. While much has changed in King’s Landing in the time the show skipped, one shift that has the potential to confuse audiences is the addition of so many new characters, in the form of the children of Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.
Larys Strong has manipulated his way into House of the Dragon’s game of thrones
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon introduced an element to the show audiences had been expecting for a while: a big time jump. New actors have stepped in to play old roles, and a host of new characters have been introduced in the 10-year gap between episodes 5 and 6.
The House of the Dragon timeline, so far
House of the Dragon episode 6 takes a major 10-year time jump in the action — and however it plays out in the long run, it’s exactly the kind of move the show should be making. One of the best parts of House of the Dragon, HBO’s so-far-so-good...
