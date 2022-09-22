Read full article on original website
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he’s ‘jealous’ of Stephen Curry, Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already achieved so much in his career. He’s already won back-to-back MVP titles as well as an NBA championship. Nevertheless, it is clear that Giannis has no intention of resting on his laurels. In a recent press conference, Antetokounmpo reveals how motivated he remains to be...
Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors
Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 coaches to replace Ime Udoka if Celtics suspension leads to firing
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for “violations of team protocols.” Keep in mind that he just led the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. Udoka was involved in an improper intimate...
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long
The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23. Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign. Here it is straight from the […] The post Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs
Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon. If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as...
Klay Thompson’s wild prediction on how much longer Stephen Curry will play at MVP level
Stephen Curry already made abundantly clear he plans on playing past the life of his current contract, which extends through the 2025-26 season. Excuse those who doubt the Golden State Warriors superstar’s ability to maintain his current level of play into his late-30s. Klay Thompson, though, has had a frontrow seat to Curry’s legend for […] The post Klay Thompson’s wild prediction on how much longer Stephen Curry will play at MVP level appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Khris Middleton injury update hints at return after start of regular season
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton likely won’t be ready for the start of the regular season because of the left wrist surgery he underwent in the summer. Middleton and general manager Jon Horst both spoke to reporters Sunday as part of Bucks Media Day. Horst first said Middleton is expected back “early in our season,” […] The post Bucks star Khris Middleton injury update hints at return after start of regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera goes off on ESPN’s ‘Bullcrap’ Jimmy Garoppolo report
While most Washington Commanders fans were still reeling over their team’s near-buzzer-to-buzzer loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, Ron Rivera took to the microphone in an attempt to explain what happened and lay out a plan moving forward. And yet, Rivera’s media availability won’t be...
REPORT: Jae Crowder, Suns agree on training camp, trade plan
Jae Crowder has been making headlines of late after reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns have been trying to find a new home for the 32-year-old veteran. Crowder’s looming exit has now become even more imminent after the team made a telling decision with regard to his status for training camp.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Jordan Poole gets real on contract extension at Warriors Media Day
Jordan Poole proved what he’s worth during the Golden State Warriors’ championship run, and maintained on Sunday that there’s “no ceiling” to how much better he can get after a breakout campaign in 2021-22. As his team begins official preparations for the 2022-23 season, though, Poole’s focus seems squarely on winning another title—not the uncertainty […] The post Jordan Poole gets real on contract extension at Warriors Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to viral moment of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying at Laver Cup
The sporting world witnessed a truly historic moment on Friday night as the great Roger Federer took the tennis court for one final time. He teamed up with another all-time great in Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London, and the pair shared quite an endearing moment at the end […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to viral moment of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying at Laver Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Vulnerable’ James Wiseman reveals how therapy helped him get through Warriors injury layoff
James Wiseman has been through quite a lot over the past two years. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, the 7-foot big man ended up missing more than half of his rookie campaign due to a brutal injury. Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus on his right knee — an injury that would force him to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on the need to feel wanted by LA
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook last season, he was a wanted commodity after finishing the 2021-22 season strong by dragging the razor-thin Washington Wizards into the postseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly even met with Westbrook weeks before the trade was finalized, leading the three to agree on a common mission […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on the need to feel wanted by LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re thrilled with the team we have’: Leon Rose gets brutally honest on Knicks’ botched Donovan Mitchell trade
There’s probably no New York Knicks fan out there that was happy to hear about the team’s botched trade pursuit for Donovan Mitchell. For his part, however, team president Leon Rose is seeing the silver lining in all this. So much so, that the high-ranking Knicks executive believes that the team marked a monumental offseason […] The post ‘We’re thrilled with the team we have’: Leon Rose gets brutally honest on Knicks’ botched Donovan Mitchell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
